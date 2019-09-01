VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Education Commission:

  • Casey M. Roberts of Chesapeake, executive director of New Horizons Regional Education Centers;
  • Eric Robertson of Minneapolis, Minn., global education for Amazon Web Services;
  • Paula Fisher Robinson of Newport News, assistant director of college access and PK12 outreach for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia;
  • Krystal Rubio of Colonial Heights, student at CodeRVA Regional High School;
  • Amy Sabarre of Rockingham County, director of STEM education for Harrisonburg City Public Schools;
  • Kamaljeet Sanghera of Fairfax, executive director of STEM outreach at Volgenau School of Engineering at George Mason University;
  • Matthew W. Shields of Charlottesville, teacher for Charlottesville City Schools;
  • Troy Simpson of Chatham, director of advanced manufacturing at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research;
  • Zuzana Steen of Manassas, academic and community relations manager at Micron Technology;
  • Lily Toombs of Charlotte County, student and award recipient of the Virginia Council on Women’s 2019 STEM Essay Contest;
  • Clayton Turner of Hampton, deputy director at the NASA Langley Research Center;
  • Jorge Valenzuela of North Chesterfield, educational coach and teacher for Lifelong Learning Defined and Old Dominion University;
  • Amy Stinnett White of Buchanan, dean of the School of STEM at Virginia Western Community College; and
  • Elizabeth Wright of Abingdon, associate professor of nursing at Virginia Highlands Community College.

