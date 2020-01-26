VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Commonwealth Council on Aging:

  • John T. White of Richmond, a gerontologist.

Statewide Independent Living Council:

  • Leelynn Brady of Suffolk, assistant to the advocacy coordinator at Aloha Independent Living Hawaii.

Board of Health Professions:

  • Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, CEO of The Battle Station.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:

William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.

Broadband Advisory Council:

Mike Keyser of Lexington, CEO of BARC Electric Cooperative.

Aerospace Advisory Council:

  • Peter James Bale of Chincoteague, chairman of Wallops Island Regional Alliance;
  • David Bowles of Suffolk, executive director of Virginia Institute of Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University;
  • Kurt Eberly of Arlington, vice president of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems;
  • Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at University of Virginia;
  • Jon Greene of Blacksburg, associate director at the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science at Virginia Tech;
  • Tom Michels of Washington D.C., managing director of congressional affairs at United Airlines;
  • Dale Nash of Virginia Beach, executive director and CEO of Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport;
  • David Pierce of Salisbury, Md., director of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility;
  • Mike Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation; and
  • Todd Yeatts of Arlington, senior manager of government operations at The Boeing Company.

Virginia Latino Advisory Board:

  • Paul Berry of Arlington, director of Aegis Mobile;
  • Diana Brown of Virginia Beach, a public school administrator;
  • Karina Kline-Gabel of Harrisonburg, lecturer of Spanish at James Madison University;
  • Sergio Rimola of Herndon, a physician;
  • Rodrigo Velasquez of Fairfax, legislative aide in the Virginia House of Delegates;
  • Walewska M. Watkins of Ashburn, attorney at Legal Services of Northern Virginia; and
  • Cecilia Williams of Fairfax, Spanish instructor, interpreter and translator.

