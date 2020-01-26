Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Commonwealth Council on Aging:
- John T. White of Richmond, a gerontologist.
Statewide Independent Living Council:
- Leelynn Brady of Suffolk, assistant to the advocacy coordinator at Aloha Independent Living Hawaii.
Board of Health Professions:
- Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, CEO of The Battle Station.
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:
William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.
Broadband Advisory Council:
Mike Keyser of Lexington, CEO of BARC Electric Cooperative.
Aerospace Advisory Council:
- Peter James Bale of Chincoteague, chairman of Wallops Island Regional Alliance;
- David Bowles of Suffolk, executive director of Virginia Institute of Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University;
- Kurt Eberly of Arlington, vice president of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems;
- Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at University of Virginia;
- Jon Greene of Blacksburg, associate director at the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science at Virginia Tech;
- Tom Michels of Washington D.C., managing director of congressional affairs at United Airlines;
- Dale Nash of Virginia Beach, executive director and CEO of Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport;
- David Pierce of Salisbury, Md., director of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility;
- Mike Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation; and
- Todd Yeatts of Arlington, senior manager of government operations at The Boeing Company.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Paul Berry of Arlington, director of Aegis Mobile;
- Diana Brown of Virginia Beach, a public school administrator;
- Karina Kline-Gabel of Harrisonburg, lecturer of Spanish at James Madison University;
- Sergio Rimola of Herndon, a physician;
- Rodrigo Velasquez of Fairfax, legislative aide in the Virginia House of Delegates;
- Walewska M. Watkins of Ashburn, attorney at Legal Services of Northern Virginia; and
- Cecilia Williams of Fairfax, Spanish instructor, interpreter and translator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.