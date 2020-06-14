Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee:
- Joy Speaks of Cullen, retired administrator of operations at Wilpak Industries.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:
- Karen James of Portsmouth, general counsel for Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority; and
- Jeffrey A. Rowland of Chesapeake, president of JR Enterprises.
Commonwealth Health Research Board:
- Robert Downs of Richmond, retired physician and professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.
New College Institute:
- Treney Tweedy of Lynchburg, mayor of Lynchburg.
Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia:
- Audrey P. Davis of Washington, director of the Alexandria Black History Museum;
- Paula Gentius of Midlothian, interim executive director of equity and access services at Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Corey D.B. Walker of Richmond, professor of humanities at Wake Forest University;
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors:
- Regina P. Brayboy of Suffolk, executive director of Healthy Suffolk;
- Lindsey Carney Smith of Newport News, managing partner at Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein; and
- Terri M. McKnight of Fairfax Station, certified public accountant, partner and director of the audit department at GRF CPAs & Advisors.
George Mason University Board of Visitors:
- James W. Hazel of Charlottesville;
- Wendy Marquez of Penhook, CEO of Wize Solutions;
- Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax, CEO of Peterson Companies; and
- Bob Witeck of Arlington, president of Witeck Communications.
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission:
- Stephen C. Rodriguez of Chesapeake, president of CRUCO Inc.; and
- Molly Joseph Ward of Hampton, treasurer for the City of Hampton.
James Madison University Board of Visitors:
- Chris Falcon of Annandale, deputy clerk and legal counsel for Arlington County Circuit Court;
- Maribeth Herod of Herndon, senior vice president at Bank of America;
- John C. Lynch of Norfolk, attorney at Troutman Sanders;
- Lara Major of Purcellville, educational consultant; and
- John C. Rothenberger of Great Falls.
Longwood University Board of Visitors:
- Katharine Bond of Mechanicsville, vice president of public policy at Dominion Energy;
- Steven P. Gould of Danville, principal at Byrnes Gould Law; and
- Polly Raible of Midlothian, senior director of population health at Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors:
- BK Fulton of Richmond, chairman and CEO at Soulidifly Productions, and
- Devon M. Henry of Glen Allen, president and CEO at Team Henry Enterprises.
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors:
- Bruce Bradley of Virginia Beach, retired publisher at the The Virginian-Pilot;
- Larry R. Hill of Virginia Beach, president of L.R. Hill Custom Builders;
- Toykea Jones of Hanover, Md., medical device commercial execution leader for Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies; and
- Kay A. Kemper of Virginia Beach, retired president of Kemper Consulting.
Radford University Board of Visitors:
- Robert A. Archer of Salem, chairman and CEO of Blue Ridge Beverage Co.;
- Jay A. Brown of Glen Allen, director of budget and strategic planning for the City of Richmond;
- Rachel D. Fowlkes of Abingdon, former agency head and executive director of Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center;
- Debra K. McMahon of Charlottesville, former CEO of Scitent; and
- Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham of Blacksburg, president and owner of Snyder & Associates General Contractors.
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:
- Sharon Bulova of Fairfax County, former chair of Fairfax County Board of Supervisors;
- Edward B. “Ted” Hontz of Stafford, vice president of Basic Commerce and Industries; and
- Charles S. Reed Jr. of Sterling, manager at KPMG.
