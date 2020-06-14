VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////////////////////////////////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee:

  • Joy Speaks of Cullen, retired administrator of operations at Wilpak Industries.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:

  • Karen James of Portsmouth, general counsel for Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority; and
  • Jeffrey A. Rowland of Chesapeake, president of JR Enterprises.

Commonwealth Health Research Board:

  • Robert Downs of Richmond, retired physician and professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

New College Institute:

  • Treney Tweedy of Lynchburg, mayor of Lynchburg.

Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia:

  • Audrey P. Davis of Washington, director of the Alexandria Black History Museum;
  • Paula Gentius of Midlothian, interim executive director of equity and access services at Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Corey D.B. Walker of Richmond, professor of humanities at Wake Forest University;

Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors:

  • Regina P. Brayboy of Suffolk, executive director of Healthy Suffolk;
  • Lindsey Carney Smith of Newport News, managing partner at Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein; and
  • Terri M. McKnight of Fairfax Station, certified public accountant, partner and director of the audit department at GRF CPAs & Advisors.

George Mason University Board of Visitors:

  • James W. Hazel of Charlottesville;
  • Wendy Marquez of Penhook, CEO of Wize Solutions;
  • Jon M. Peterson of Fairfax, CEO of Peterson Companies; and
  • Bob Witeck of Arlington, president of Witeck Communications.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission:

  • Stephen C. Rodriguez of Chesapeake, president of CRUCO Inc.; and
  • Molly Joseph Ward of Hampton, treasurer for the City of Hampton.

James Madison University Board of Visitors:

  • Chris Falcon of Annandale, deputy clerk and legal counsel for Arlington County Circuit Court;
  • Maribeth Herod of Herndon, senior vice president at Bank of America;
  • John C. Lynch of Norfolk, attorney at Troutman Sanders;
  • Lara Major of Purcellville, educational consultant; and
  • John C. Rothenberger of Great Falls.

Longwood University Board of Visitors:

  • Katharine Bond of Mechanicsville, vice president of public policy at Dominion Energy;
  • Steven P. Gould of Danville, principal at Byrnes Gould Law; and
  • Polly Raible of Midlothian, senior director of population health at Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors:

  • BK Fulton of Richmond, chairman and CEO at Soulidifly Productions, and
  • Devon M. Henry of Glen Allen, president and CEO at Team Henry Enterprises.

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors:

  • Bruce Bradley of Virginia Beach, retired publisher at the The Virginian-Pilot;
  • Larry R. Hill of Virginia Beach, president of L.R. Hill Custom Builders;
  • Toykea Jones of Hanover, Md., medical device commercial execution leader for Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies; and
  • Kay A. Kemper of Virginia Beach, retired president of Kemper Consulting.

Radford University Board of Visitors:

  • Robert A. Archer of Salem, chairman and CEO of Blue Ridge Beverage Co.;
  • Jay A. Brown of Glen Allen, director of budget and strategic planning for the City of Richmond;
  • Rachel D. Fowlkes of Abingdon, former agency head and executive director of Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center;
  • Debra K. McMahon of Charlottesville, former CEO of Scitent; and
  • Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham of Blacksburg, president and owner of Snyder & Associates General Contractors.

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:

  • Sharon Bulova of Fairfax County, former chair of Fairfax County Board of Supervisors;
  • Edward B. “Ted” Hontz of Stafford, vice president of Basic Commerce and Industries; and
  • Charles S. Reed Jr. of Sterling, manager at KPMG.

