Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation:
- Kevin Byrd of Blacksburg, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission;
- Dean Chiapetto of Floyd, agent for AmeriLife and Health Services of the Virginias;
- Duane A. Miller of Duffield, executive director for LENOWISCO Planning District;
- James Morani of Abingdon, town manager for the Town of Abingdon;
- Amanda Pillion of Abingdon;
- Robyn Raines of Abingdon, director of childhood and youth success at United Way of Southwest Virginia;
- Ellen Reynolds of Wythe County, owner of Beagle Ridge Herb Farm;
- Pat Sharkey of Floyd, tourism director for the Floyd County Tourism Development Council;
- Kathy Shearer of Emory, oral historian;
- William J. Smith of Wytheville, owner of Smith Enterprises; and
- Julie Walters Steele of Patrick County, director of Reynolds Homestead at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority:
- Morris Foster of Norfolk, vice president for research at Old Dominion University.
9-1-1 Services Board:
- Thomas A. Bradshaw of Hanover County, Virginia State Police captain.
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:
- Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, director of government affairs for the Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living.
Advisory Board for Polysomnographic Technology:
- Ronnie Hayes of Richmond, chief polysomnographic technologist for VCU Health.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority:
- David Hurt of Hardy, farmer for Truman Hill Farm.
