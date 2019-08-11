Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology:
- Corliss V. Booker of Chester, nurse practitioner; and
- Kyttra L. Burge of Manassas.
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon
- Beau Blevins of Richmond, director of government consulting for VML/VACo Finance; and
- Sheila Coates of Herndon, president of Black Women United for Action.
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- John Paul Jones of Bristol, senior vice president of environmental affairs at Contura Energy.
Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council
- Sharon E. Pandak of Woodbridge, partner at Greehan, Taves & Pandak.
Virginia Coastal Land Management Advisory Council
- Jill Bieri of Cape Charles, director of Virginia Coast Reserve at The Nature Conservancy; and
- Hali Plourde-Rogers of Onancock, executive director for the Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust.
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy
- William M. Habeeb of Arlington, adjunct professor of global politics and security at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service;
- Lenneal J. Henderson, Jr. of Claremont, dean of College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Eminent Scholar at Virginia State University;
- Iris E. Holliday of Chesterfield, retired director of corporate philanthropy and community partnerships at Dominion Energy; and
- Sylvester Johnson of Blacksburg, assistant vice provost for the humanities, director of the Virginia Tech Center for Humanities, and professor of religion and culture at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Education Commission
- Blair Blanchette of Richmond, outdoor field educator for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation;
- Al Byers of Chesterfield, visiting scholar for STEM education at Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Jared A. Cotton of Chesapeake, superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools;
- Marie T. Culver of Virginia Beach, gifted resource teacher at Virginia Beach City Public Schools;
- Rebecca Dovi of Henrico, director of education at CodeVA;
- Charles English of Midlothian, Virginia STEM coordinator at the Science Museum of Virginia;
- David Eshelman of Midlothian, director of workforce development and initiatives at the Virginia Department of Education;
- Todd Estes of Williamsburg, director of career education programs and workforce partnerships at Virginia Community College System;
- Jocelyn Forest of Halifax County, educator at Halifax County High School;
- Megan Graybill of Salem, computer science teacher at Salem City Schools; and
- Megan Healy of Richmond, chief workforce development adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam.
