The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Commonwealth Council on Aging:

  • John T. White of Richmond, a gerontologist.

Statewide Independent Living Council:

  • Leelynn Brady of Suffolk, assistant to the advocacy coordinator at Aloha Independent Living Hawaii.

Virginia Latino Advisory Board:

  • Paul Berry of Arlington, director of Aegis Mobile;
  • Diana Brown of Virginia Beach, a public school administrator;
  • Karina Kline-Gabel of Harrisonburg, lecturer of Spanish at James Madison University;
  • Sergio Rimola of Herndon, a physician;
  • Rodrigo Velasquez of Fairfax, legislative aide in the Virginia House of Delegates;
  • Walewska M. Watkins of Ashburn, attorney at Legal Services of Northern Virginia; and
  • Cecilia Williams of Fairfax, Spanish instructor, interpreter and translator.

Board of Health Professions:

  • Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, CEO of The Battle Station.

State Water Control Board:

  • Jillian Cohen of Falls Church.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:

  • William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:

  • Cristina Ramirez of Richmond, professor and librarian for Henrico County Public Library.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Mike Keyser of Lexington, CEO of BARC Electric Cooperative.

Board of Psychology:

  • Andrea O. Bailey of Prince William, Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Potomac Magisterial District.

Virginia Fire Services Board

  • R. Scott Garber of Staunton, fire chief for City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department.

