Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Commonwealth Council on Aging:
- John T. White of Richmond, a gerontologist.
Statewide Independent Living Council:
- Leelynn Brady of Suffolk, assistant to the advocacy coordinator at Aloha Independent Living Hawaii.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Paul Berry of Arlington, director of Aegis Mobile;
- Diana Brown of Virginia Beach, a public school administrator;
- Karina Kline-Gabel of Harrisonburg, lecturer of Spanish at James Madison University;
- Sergio Rimola of Herndon, a physician;
- Rodrigo Velasquez of Fairfax, legislative aide in the Virginia House of Delegates;
- Walewska M. Watkins of Ashburn, attorney at Legal Services of Northern Virginia; and
- Cecilia Williams of Fairfax, Spanish instructor, interpreter and translator.
Board of Health Professions:
- Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, CEO of The Battle Station.
State Water Control Board:
- Jillian Cohen of Falls Church.
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:
- William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- Cristina Ramirez of Richmond, professor and librarian for Henrico County Public Library.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Mike Keyser of Lexington, CEO of BARC Electric Cooperative.
Board of Psychology:
- Andrea O. Bailey of Prince William, Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Potomac Magisterial District.
Virginia Fire Services Board
- R. Scott Garber of Staunton, fire chief for City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department.
