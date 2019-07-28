Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board for Agriculture and Consumer Services:
- Shelley S. Butler Barlow of Chuckatuck, co-owner of Cotton Plains Farm;
- Cecil E. Shell of Kenbridge, owner of Shell’s Farm;
- Margaret Ann Smith of Lexington, owner of Southlex Cattle Co.;
- Kay Johnson Smith of Arlington, president and CEO of Animal Agriculture Alliance; and
- O. Bryan Taliaferro Jr. of Center Cross, vice president at Montague Farms Inc.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:
- Joseph M. Montano of Manassas, government affairs manager with Expedia Group.
Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:
- Ronald L. Lanier of Henrico, retired; and
- Sarah A. Liddle of Waynesboro, advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.
Board of Veterans Services:
- Thurraya S. Kent of Annandale, retired Navy captain; and
- Kathleen P. Owens of Virginia Beach, president of Beach Development Group and a retired Navy commander.
Cave Board:
- Daniel H. Doctor of Reston, research geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey;
- John H.H. Graves of Luray, president and CEO of Luray Caverns Corp.; and
- Meredith Hall Weberg of Woodbridge, freelance editor.
Indigent Defense Commission:
- Henry L. Chambers Jr. of Henrico, law professor at the University of Richmond; and
- Adeola Ogunkeyede of Richmond, legal director at Legal Aid Justice Center.
Innovation and Entrepreneurship Investment Authority:
- Marilyn C. Crouther of Herndon, principal consultant at Crouther Consulting; and
- Bernard Mustafa of Ashburn, senior vice president and general manager of PVBS.
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors:
- May H. Fox of Richmond, government relations consultant; and
- Michelle Whitehurst-Cook of Highland Springs, senior associate dean for admissions and associate professor of family medicine at the VCU School of Medicine.
Virginia Housing Commission:
- J. Forest Hayes of Waterford, senior adviser for the District of Columbia Housing Authority.
Science Museum of Virginia:
- Richard S. Groover of Hanover, associate dean of mathematics, science and engineering at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
- Eucharia N. Jackson of Richmond, community volunteer; and
- Tiffany Jana of Richmond, founder of TMI Consulting.
Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:
- Carlyle Robin Jones of Richmond.
