Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board for Agriculture and Consumer Services:

  • Shelley S. Butler Barlow of Chuckatuck, co-owner of Cotton Plains Farm;
  • Cecil E. Shell of Kenbridge, owner of Shell’s Farm;
  • Margaret Ann Smith of Lexington, owner of Southlex Cattle Co.;
  • Kay Johnson Smith of Arlington, president and CEO of Animal Agriculture Alliance; and
  • O. Bryan Taliaferro Jr. of Center Cross, vice president at Montague Farms Inc.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:

  • Joseph M. Montano of Manassas, government affairs manager with Expedia Group.

Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:

  • Ronald L. Lanier of Henrico, retired; and
  • Sarah A. Liddle of Waynesboro, advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

Board of Veterans Services:

  • Thurraya S. Kent of Annandale, retired Navy captain; and
  • Kathleen P. Owens of Virginia Beach, president of Beach Development Group and a retired Navy commander.

Cave Board:

  • Daniel H. Doctor of Reston, research geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey;
  • John H.H. Graves of Luray, president and CEO of Luray Caverns Corp.; and
  • Meredith Hall Weberg of Woodbridge, freelance editor.

Indigent Defense Commission:

  • Henry L. Chambers Jr. of Henrico, law professor at the University of Richmond; and
  • Adeola Ogunkeyede of Richmond, legal director at Legal Aid Justice Center.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Investment Authority:

  • Marilyn C. Crouther of Herndon, principal consultant at Crouther Consulting; and
  • Bernard Mustafa of Ashburn, senior vice president and general manager of PVBS.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors:

  • May H. Fox of Richmond, government relations consultant; and
  • Michelle Whitehurst-Cook of Highland Springs, senior associate dean for admissions and associate professor of family medicine at the VCU School of Medicine.

Virginia Housing Commission:

  • J. Forest Hayes of Waterford, senior adviser for the District of Columbia Housing Authority.

Science Museum of Virginia:

  • Richard S. Groover of Hanover, associate dean of mathematics, science and engineering at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
  • Eucharia N. Jackson of Richmond, community volunteer; and
  • Tiffany Jana of Richmond, founder of TMI Consulting.

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:

  • Carlyle Robin Jones of Richmond.

