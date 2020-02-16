Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Aerospace Advisory Council:
- Peter James Bale of Chincoteague, chairman of Wallops Island Regional Alliance;
- David Bowles of Suffolk, executive director of Virginia Institute of Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University;
- Kurt Eberly of Arlington, vice president of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems;
- Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at University of Virginia;
- Jon Greene of Blacksburg, associate director of the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science at Virginia Tech;
- Tom Michels of Washington D.C., managing director of congressional affairs at United Airlines;
- Dale Nash of Virginia Beach, executive director and CEO of Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport;
- David Pierce of Salisbury, Md., director of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility;
- Mike Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation; and
- Todd Yeatts of Arlington, senior manager of government operations at The Boeing Company.
Maternal Mortality Review Team:
- Kristie L. Burnette of Chesterfield, director of patient safety and quality for Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association;
- Donald J. Dudley of Charlottesville, director of the division of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and chairman of the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative;
- Nancy Fowler of Henrico, director of the office of family violence at the Virginia Department of Social Services;
- Susan Lanni of Montpelier, fellow at American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, and associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Maternal Fetal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
- Elizabeth Newton of Charlottesville, registered dietitian nutritionist at University of Virginia Health System;
- Katie Page of Lynchburg, certified nurse-midwife at CMG Women’s Center and president of Virginia Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives;
- Donna Schminkey of Harrisonburg, nurse-midwife and assistant professor at James Madison University; and
- Shannon J. Walsh of Midlothian, emergency physician at Virginia College of Emergency Physicians.
Virginia African American Advisory Board:
- Robert N. Barnette, Jr. of Mechanicsville, president of Virginia State Conference NAACP;
- Wes Bellamy of Charlottesville, chairman of the political science department of Virginia State University; and
- Shirley Ginwright of Fairfax County, chair of Fairfax County Communities of Trust Committee.
