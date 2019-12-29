Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Long-Term Care Administrators:
- Mitchell P. Davis of Salem, regional vice president of operations for Saber Healthcare.
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors:
- Christy Tomlinson Morton of Gloucester, vice president of external affairs for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Lauren Augustine of Alexandria, vice president of government affairs for the Student Veterans of America.
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia:
- Thaddeus B. Holloman of Newport News, senior vice president and Newport News City executive at Old Point National Bank.
State Rehabilitation Council:
- Daniel Lufkin of Smithfield, president of Paul D. Camp Community College.
Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors:
- Peter Farrell of Henrico, managing partner of Tuckahoe Holdings.
Advisory Board on Midwifery:
- Becky Banks of Sterling, licensed midwife and owner, Little Star Birth Services;
- Natasha Jones of Portsmouth, licensed professional counselor and licensed substance abuse treatment practitioner at Whole Village Counseling, Advocacy, and Mental Health Services; and
- Ami Keatts of Staunton, a physician.
