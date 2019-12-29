VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Long-Term Care Administrators:

  • Mitchell P. Davis of Salem, regional vice president of operations for Saber Healthcare.

Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors:

  • Christy Tomlinson Morton of Gloucester, vice president of external affairs for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Lauren Augustine of Alexandria, vice president of government affairs for the Student Veterans of America.

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia:

  • Thaddeus B. Holloman of Newport News, senior vice president and Newport News City executive at Old Point National Bank.

State Rehabilitation Council:

  • Daniel Lufkin of Smithfield, president of Paul D. Camp Community College.

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors:

  • Peter Farrell of Henrico, managing partner of Tuckahoe Holdings.

Advisory Board on Midwifery:

  • Becky Banks of Sterling, licensed midwife and owner, Little Star Birth Services;
  • Natasha Jones of Portsmouth, licensed professional counselor and licensed substance abuse treatment practitioner at Whole Village Counseling, Advocacy, and Mental Health Services; and
  • Ami Keatts of Staunton, a physician.

