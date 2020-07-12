VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Forestry:

  • James R. Coleman of Culpeper, vice president, R.S. Coleman Lumber Co.;
  • Michael Harold of Harrisonburg, raw materials procurement manager, Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Inc.; and
  • William F. “Bill” Osl Jr. of Cumberland County.

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:

  • Paul Vames of Staunton, president, V-K Management Co. Inc.

Charitable Gaming Board:

  • Clay Dawson of Roanoke, CEO, Countryside Sportsplex.

Fort Monroe Authority:

  • Edward L. Ayers, historian, University of Richmond;
  • Brian K. Jackson of Richmond, partner, Hirschler;
  • T. Destry Jarvis of Baltimore, president, Outdoor Recreation & Park Services LLC;
  • The Honorable Jim Moran of Alexandria, former U.S. congressman; and
  • Benita Thompson Byas of Great Falls, senior vice president and vice chair, Thompson Hospitality.

Indigent Defense Commission:

  • Nicholas M. Braswell of Richmond, attorney, Price Benowitz LLP.

Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:

  • Kristen Westover of Dryden, president, Mountain Empire Community College.

State Board of Local and Regional Jails:

  • Vernie W. Francis Jr. of Courtland, retired sheriff, Southampton County; and
  • Joanne Peña of Chesterfield, Investigator II, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission.

