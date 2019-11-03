VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:

  • Michael Karmis of Blacksburg, professor and director, Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research, Virginia Tech;
  • Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley program director, The Nature Conservancy;
  • Lydia Sinemus of Bristol, corporate director, Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety, Strongwell Corp.; and
  • Kristen Westover of Dryden, president, Mountain Empire Community College.

Virginia Commission for the Arts:

  • Robert Goudie of Reston, executive director, Reston Town Center Association, and board chair, Greater Reston Arts Center;
  • Verdena R. Jennings of Nasons, executive director, Imani Works Corp.;
  • Michael T. Markley of Remington, chairman, Fauquier Community Theatre;
  • Sushmita Mazumdar of Arlington, artist, writer and educator;
  • Jan P. Monroe of Fredericksburg, president and acting executive director, STEP VA Inc.;
  • Barbara Parker of Collinsville, director, For Alison Foundation;
  • Amanda Pillion of Abingdon; and
  • David Trinkle of Roanoke, associate dean for community and culture, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects:

  • Mel Price of Norfolk, principal, Work Program Architects.

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:

  • Lily Beres of Falls Church, Class of 2022, University of Virginia.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board:

  • Varun Choudhary of Glen Allen, distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association; and
  • Jerome Hughes Sr. of Woodbridge, executive director, Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia.

Virginia Fire Services Board:

  • Jerome I. Williams of Fairfax County, battalion chief.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription