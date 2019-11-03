Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:
- Michael Karmis of Blacksburg, professor and director, Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research, Virginia Tech;
- Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley program director, The Nature Conservancy;
- Lydia Sinemus of Bristol, corporate director, Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety, Strongwell Corp.; and
- Kristen Westover of Dryden, president, Mountain Empire Community College.
Virginia Commission for the Arts:
- Robert Goudie of Reston, executive director, Reston Town Center Association, and board chair, Greater Reston Arts Center;
- Verdena R. Jennings of Nasons, executive director, Imani Works Corp.;
- Michael T. Markley of Remington, chairman, Fauquier Community Theatre;
- Sushmita Mazumdar of Arlington, artist, writer and educator;
- Jan P. Monroe of Fredericksburg, president and acting executive director, STEP VA Inc.;
- Barbara Parker of Collinsville, director, For Alison Foundation;
- Amanda Pillion of Abingdon; and
- David Trinkle of Roanoke, associate dean for community and culture, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects:
- Mel Price of Norfolk, principal, Work Program Architects.
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:
- Lily Beres of Falls Church, Class of 2022, University of Virginia.
Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board:
- Varun Choudhary of Glen Allen, distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association; and
- Jerome Hughes Sr. of Woodbridge, executive director, Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia.
Virginia Fire Services Board:
- Jerome I. Williams of Fairfax County, battalion chief.
