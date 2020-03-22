VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System:

  • William A. Garrett of Winchester, chief of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department; and
  • O’Kelly E. McWilliams III of Oakton, a partner of Mintz. (McWilliams has been appointed as chairman of the board.)

Board of Medicine:

  • Ryan P. Williams of Suffolk, pediatric neurologist at Children’s Specialty Group.

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:

  • Tiffany M. Boyle of Newport News, commissioner of the revenue for the city of Newport News.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:

  • Martha M. Glasser of Virginia Beach, owner and president of Art Forms Inc.;
  • Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, president of JMI;
  • Michele Petersen of McLean;
  • Pamela Reynolds of Richmond;
  • Ashlin T. Wilbanks of Norfolk; and
  • Michel Zajur of Midlothian, CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

