Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System:
- William A. Garrett of Winchester, chief of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department; and
- O’Kelly E. McWilliams III of Oakton, a partner of Mintz. (McWilliams has been appointed as chairman of the board.)
Board of Medicine:
- Ryan P. Williams of Suffolk, pediatric neurologist at Children’s Specialty Group.
Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:
- Tiffany M. Boyle of Newport News, commissioner of the revenue for the city of Newport News.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:
- Martha M. Glasser of Virginia Beach, owner and president of Art Forms Inc.;
- Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, president of JMI;
- Michele Petersen of McLean;
- Pamela Reynolds of Richmond;
- Ashlin T. Wilbanks of Norfolk; and
- Michel Zajur of Midlothian, CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As usual nobody from Southwest or Southern Virginia!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.