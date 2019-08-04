Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Optometry:
- Lisa Wallace-Davis of Newport News, owner of Luxur-Eyes Optometric Center; and
- Devon Cabot of Richmond, vice president at Two Capitols Consulting.
Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired:
- Debra Helms of Roanoke, retired rehabilitation teacher for Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired.
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission:
- Mark V. Rosenker of McLean, president and founder of Transportation Safety Group LLC, and vice chairman of Washington Metro Safety Commission.
Advisory Board for the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing:
- Traci D. Branch of Chester;
- Carrie N. H. Humphrey of Henrico, American Sign Language/English interpreter and educator;
- Roy B. Martin IV of Norfolk, first vice president and investment officer at Wells Fargo Advisors; and
- Jason Zuccari of McLean, vice president at Hamilton Insurance Agency.
Advisory Board of Occupational Therapy:
- Breshae Bedward of Charles City County, occupational therapist at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and
- Dwayne Pitre of Charlottesville, manager of occupational therapy adult acute care at University of Virginia Health System.
Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians:
- Melissa A. Gill of Lynchburg, licensed optician and student in physician assistant medicine program at University of Lynchburg.
Board of Education:
- Daniel A. Gecker of Chesterfield, partner at Urban Development Associates;
- Pamela L. Davis-Vaught of Bristol, principal at Highland View Elementary School; and
- Tammy L. Mann of Fairfax, president and CEO for The Campagna Center.
Horse Industry Board:
- Dr. John T. Wise of Staunton, veterinarian at Westwood Animal Hospital.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Michael D. Boyle of Virginia Beach, active-duty Seabee in the U.S. Navy.
State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board:
- Beth Adams of Haymarket, quality manager for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.
Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council:
- Matthew Conrad of Richmond, executive director of government and board relations at Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System.
