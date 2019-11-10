Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Medicine:
- Alvin Edwards of Charlottesville, senior pastor at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church;
- Jane D. Hickey of Richmond, former senior assistant attorney general; and
- Joel J. Silverman of Richmond, physician at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:
- Glenda Booth of Fairfax County, freelance writer; and
- James F. Casey of Lexington, professor at Washington and Lee University.
Data Sharing and Analytics Advisory Committee:
- Rowley Molina of Ashland, director of cyber risk management at ICMA-RC.
Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council Appointment:
- Robin Rich-Coates of Franktown, director of Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District.
Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board:
- Kristen Saacke Blunk of Richmond, principal and field liaison at Headwaters;
- Kat Maybury of Charlottesville, retired conservation professional; and
- Dahlia O’Brien of Moseley, associate professor and small ruminant specialist at Virginia State University.
Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis:
- Autum Kaufman of Marion, licensed veterinary technician; and
- Mark Llobell of Virginia Beach, founder of Virginia Autism Foundation.
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority:
- Bill Briscoe of Charles Town, W.V., chairman of the department of physics at George Washington University;
- David A. Christian of Henrico, retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy;
- Woody Lawman of Midlothian, director of sales for nuclear and products at Flowserve-Limitorque;
- Tom DePonty of Alexandria, director of government affairs and advocacy at Framatome Inc.; and
- Michael K. Lempke of Yorktown, president of nuclear and environmental group for Huntington Ingalls Industries.
Board of Nursing:
- Brandon Jones of Roanoke, system patient experience manager at Carilion Clinic.
