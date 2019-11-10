VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Medicine:

  • Alvin Edwards of Charlottesville, senior pastor at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church;
  • Jane D. Hickey of Richmond, former senior assistant attorney general; and
  • Joel J. Silverman of Richmond, physician at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:

  • Glenda Booth of Fairfax County, freelance writer; and
  • James F. Casey of Lexington, professor at Washington and Lee University.

Data Sharing and Analytics Advisory Committee:

  • Rowley Molina of Ashland, director of cyber risk management at ICMA-RC.

Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council Appointment:

  • Robin Rich-Coates of Franktown, director of Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District.

Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board:

  • Kristen Saacke Blunk of Richmond, principal and field liaison at Headwaters;
  • Kat Maybury of Charlottesville, retired conservation professional; and
  • Dahlia O’Brien of Moseley, associate professor and small ruminant specialist at Virginia State University.

Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis:

  • Autum Kaufman of Marion, licensed veterinary technician; and
  • Mark Llobell of Virginia Beach, founder of Virginia Autism Foundation.

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority:

  • Bill Briscoe of Charles Town, W.V., chairman of the department of physics at George Washington University;
  • David A. Christian of Henrico, retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy;
  • Woody Lawman of Midlothian, director of sales for nuclear and products at Flowserve-Limitorque;
  • Tom DePonty of Alexandria, director of government affairs and advocacy at Framatome Inc.; and
  • Michael K. Lempke of Yorktown, president of nuclear and environmental group for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Board of Nursing:

  • Brandon Jones of Roanoke, system patient experience manager at Carilion Clinic.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription