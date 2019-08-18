Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Education Commission:
- David C. Jeck of Marshall, superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools;
- Barbara Kanninen of Arlington, School Board member for Arlington Public Schools;
- Matt Kellam of Henrico, military and recruitment program coordinator for Dominion Energy;
- Bobbie Greene Kilberg of McLean, president and CEO of Northern Virginia Technology Council;
- Helen W. Kuhns of Virginia Beach, assistant director and Pearl Programs coordinator for Lynnhaven River Now and executive board member of Virginia Association for Environmental Education;
- Pamela Leigh-Mack of Chester, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Engineering and Computer Science at Virginia State University;
- Louie R. Lopez of Bel Air, Md., director of STEM education and outreach for the U.S. Department of Defense;
- Emily Loving of Chesterfield, lead STEM and secondary science specialist for Chesterfield County Public Schools;
- Susan Magliaro of Christiansburg, professor emerita at Virginia Tech;
- Tina Manglicmot of Newport News, director of STEM and innovation for the Virginia Department of Education;
- Kate Matthew of Charlottesville, senior research specialist at the University of Virginia;
- Margaret Mayer of Glen Allen, managing vice president of technology at Capital One;
- James A. Meyer of Spotsylvania, representative to Virginia School Boards Association;
- Pamela Northam of Richmond, former science educator, first lady of Virginia;
- Angela Patton of Chesterfield, founder of Camp Diva and CEO, Girls For A Change;
- James Pohl of Virginia Beach, chief academic officer for Newport News Public Schools;
- Tinell L. Priddy of Leesburg, principal of The Academies of Loudoun for Loudoun County Public Schools;
- Atif Qarni of Prince William, secretary of education for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.