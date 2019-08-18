VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Education Commission:

  • David C. Jeck of Marshall, superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools;
  • Barbara Kanninen of Arlington, School Board member for Arlington Public Schools;
  • Matt Kellam of Henrico, military and recruitment program coordinator for Dominion Energy;
  • Bobbie Greene Kilberg of McLean, president and CEO of Northern Virginia Technology Council;
  • Helen W. Kuhns of Virginia Beach, assistant director and Pearl Programs coordinator for Lynnhaven River Now and executive board member of Virginia Association for Environmental Education;
  • Pamela Leigh-Mack of Chester, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Engineering and Computer Science at Virginia State University;
  • Louie R. Lopez of Bel Air, Md., director of STEM education and outreach for the U.S. Department of Defense;
  • Emily Loving of Chesterfield, lead STEM and secondary science specialist for Chesterfield County Public Schools;
  • Susan Magliaro of Christiansburg, professor emerita at Virginia Tech;
  • Tina Manglicmot of Newport News, director of STEM and innovation for the Virginia Department of Education;
  • Kate Matthew of Charlottesville, senior research specialist at the University of Virginia;
  • Margaret Mayer of Glen Allen, managing vice president of technology at Capital One;
  • James A. Meyer of Spotsylvania, representative to Virginia School Boards Association;
  • Pamela Northam of Richmond, former science educator, first lady of Virginia;
  • Angela Patton of Chesterfield, founder of Camp Diva and CEO, Girls For A Change;
  • James Pohl of Virginia Beach, chief academic officer for Newport News Public Schools;
  • Tinell L. Priddy of Leesburg, principal of The Academies of Loudoun for Loudoun County Public Schools;
  • Atif Qarni of Prince William, secretary of education for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

