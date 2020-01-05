VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority:

  • Kelvin C. Bratton of Roanoke, certified general appraiser for the City of Roanoke;
  • Andrew Downs of Roanoke, senior regional director of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy; and
  • Joel Keebler of Roanoke, higher education administrator at Virginia Tech.

Board of Psychology:

  • Sally Singer Brodsky of Reston, retired licensed clinical psychologist;
  • Christine Payne of James City County; and
  • Susan Brown Wallace of Williamsburg, a psychologist at the College of William & Mary.

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:

  • Mattie M. Cowan of South Boston, retired manager for CenturyLink Manager; and
  • Dennis Witt of Halifax County, a retired superintendent of Halifax County Public Schools.

Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:

  • Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria;
  • Tim Sargeant of Fairfax; and
  • Ed Graber of Fairfax.

Common Interest Community Board:

  • Jim Foley of Clifton, president of National Realty Partners;
  • Dave S. Mercer of Alexandria, an attorney at MercerTrigiani; and
  • Scott Sterling of McLean, assistant to the president at IDI Group Companies.

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation:

  • Suzanne Owen Flippo of Glen Allen;
  • Ervin L. Jordan Jr. of Charlottesville, an associate professor at the University of Virginia; and
  • Jeffrey B. Trammell of Washington, D.C., former rector at the College of William & Mary.

