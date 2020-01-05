Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority:
- Kelvin C. Bratton of Roanoke, certified general appraiser for the City of Roanoke;
- Andrew Downs of Roanoke, senior regional director of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy; and
- Joel Keebler of Roanoke, higher education administrator at Virginia Tech.
Board of Psychology:
- Sally Singer Brodsky of Reston, retired licensed clinical psychologist;
- Christine Payne of James City County; and
- Susan Brown Wallace of Williamsburg, a psychologist at the College of William & Mary.
Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:
- Mattie M. Cowan of South Boston, retired manager for CenturyLink Manager; and
- Dennis Witt of Halifax County, a retired superintendent of Halifax County Public Schools.
Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:
- Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria;
- Tim Sargeant of Fairfax; and
- Ed Graber of Fairfax.
Common Interest Community Board:
- Jim Foley of Clifton, president of National Realty Partners;
- Dave S. Mercer of Alexandria, an attorney at MercerTrigiani; and
- Scott Sterling of McLean, assistant to the president at IDI Group Companies.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation:
- Suzanne Owen Flippo of Glen Allen;
- Ervin L. Jordan Jr. of Charlottesville, an associate professor at the University of Virginia; and
- Jeffrey B. Trammell of Washington, D.C., former rector at the College of William & Mary.
