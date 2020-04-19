Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Child Fatality Review Team:
- Kimberly Ayers of Wytheville, director of the Wythe County Department of Social Services;
- Lisa Beitz of Chesterfield, executive director of the Region Ten Community Services Board;
- Michael Blumberg of Richmond, physician at Allergy Partners of Richmond and clinical professor for pediatrics at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
- Robin Foster of Richmond, pediatrician for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Regina Milteer of Fairfax County, senior medical director at UnitedHealthcare;
- Scott F. Wilkes of Staunton, operations manager at Swoope Volunteer Fire Company; and
- Ryan M. Zuidema of Lynchburg, chief of police for Lynchburg Police Department.
Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:
- Marla H. Newby of Chesapeake, drug court coordinator for Norfolk Circuit Court.
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research:
- Petrina A. Carter of Danville, president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency.
Real Estate Appraiser Board:
- Fred E. Levine of Glen Allen, branch manager for Homespire Mortgage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.