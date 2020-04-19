VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////////////////////////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Child Fatality Review Team:

  • Kimberly Ayers of Wytheville, director of the Wythe County Department of Social Services;
  • Lisa Beitz of Chesterfield, executive director of the Region Ten Community Services Board;
  • Michael Blumberg of Richmond, physician at Allergy Partners of Richmond and clinical professor for pediatrics at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
  • Robin Foster of Richmond, pediatrician for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Regina Milteer of Fairfax County, senior medical director at UnitedHealthcare;
  • Scott F. Wilkes of Staunton, operations manager at Swoope Volunteer Fire Company; and
  • Ryan M. Zuidema of Lynchburg, chief of police for Lynchburg Police Department.

Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:

  • Marla H. Newby of Chesapeake, drug court coordinator for Norfolk Circuit Court.

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research:

  • Petrina A. Carter of Danville, president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency.

Real Estate Appraiser Board:

  • Fred E. Levine of Glen Allen, branch manager for Homespire Mortgage.

