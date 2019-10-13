Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Directors of the Virginia Resources Authority
- Cynthia V. Bailey of Richmond, attorney.
Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council
- Natale Christian of Hampton, executive director of Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.
Virginia African American Advisory Board
- Reverend Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, president of the Prince William NAACP;
- Xavier L. Beale of Smithfield, vice president of trades at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries;
- Gilbert T. Bland of Virginia Beach, president and CEO of Urban League of Hampton Roads;
- Larry D. Boone of Norfolk, chief of police of the Norfolk Police Department;
- Zyahna Bryant of Charlottesville, a student at University of Virginia;
- Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, president and CEO of Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc.;
- Keren Charles Dongo of Alexandria, state director of the office of Sen. Tim Kaine;
- Ingrid Granberry Grant of Chesterfield, lead director of school leadership and director of middle school education at Henrico County Public Schools;
- Cheryl Ivey Green of Chesterfield, executive minister of First Baptist Church of South Richmond;
- Teri Helenese of Loudoun County, director of state and federal relations and Washington representative of the office of the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and president of Belmont Ridge Middle School PTO;
- Gaylene Kanoyton of Hampton, president of Celebrate Healthcare;
- Yvonne J. Lewis of Virginia Beach, community and social activist;
- Monica Motley of Danville, founder and CEO of The Motley Consulting Group and research faculty of Virginia Tech Center for Public Health Practice and Research;
- Precious Rasheeda Muhammad of Suffolk, independent scholar;
- Cameron D. Patterson of Farmville, managing director of Robert Russa Moton Museum;
- Monica L. Reid of Alexandria, director of advocacy at National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers;
- Yvette G. Robinson of Petersburg, retired professor of agriculture at Virginia State University; and
- Van C. Wilson of Glen Allen, associate vice chancellor at Virginia Community College System.
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects
- Doyle B. Allen of Forest, professional surveyor, former CEO of Hurt and Proffitt, Inc.; and
- Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, director of Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Criminal Justice Services Board
- Jagdish Katyal of Arlington, founder and CEO of JagKumar.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth
Keith Newby Sr., of Norfolk, a cardiologist, president and CEO of Fort Norfolk Plaza Medical Associates.
