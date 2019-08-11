Leadership Metro Richmond

A Leadership Metro Richmond Quest class discuss a regional topic.

 LEADERSHIP METRO RICHMOND

Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 70 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.

The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. This will be the 40th class to participate in the program, which gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.

Those picked, with their business affiliations, are:

  • Faith A. Alejandro, Sands Anderson;
  • Suja S. Amir, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons;
  • KC Bleile, Viridiant;
  • Clay Bowles, Chesterfield County;
  • Marian Parker Branch, Mending Fences LLC;
  • J. Dontrese Brown, Randolph-Macon College;
  • Jamie Bruno, Williams Mullen;
  • Sidra Butt, Spencer Dental of Virginia;
  • Marion Cake, project:HOMES;
  • James Comer, RBI Services LLC;
  • Jeff Conley, Henrico County;
  • Shirley Crawford, Women’s Business Center RVA;
  • Jennifer Culhane, Dominion Energy;
  • Cherry Dale, Virginia Credit Union;
  • Eileen Davis, Women-Matter.org;
  • Kelly DeVito, Hourigan Construction;
  • Eric Drumheller, Richmond Residential Services Inc.;
  • Courtney Friedlein, South State Bank;
  • Serina Gaines, Henrico County;
  • Michael Goldman, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
  • Sarah Hale, Urban Hope Inc.;
  • Vanessa Hampton, SunTrust Bank;
  • Max Hepp-Buchanan, Venture Richmond;
  • Brelan Hillman, JMI;
  • Keandra Holloway, Richmond City Health District;
  • Elizabeth Holt, Charles City County;
  • Jo Ann Morgan Hunter, Goochland County;
  • Monica L. Jefferson, HOME of Virginia Inc.;
  • Melanie Jenkins, University of Richmond;
  • Rob Jones, Groundwork RVA;
  • Lucy Joseph, Altria;
  • Evelyn Joyner, Wells Fargo;
  • Murtaza Khan, MKK Global Inc.;
  • Greta Kidd, ValleyStar Credit Union;
  • Rachel Kingery, office of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin;
  • Robert Lancaster, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond;
  • Robert Corey Lane, Elevation Advertising;
  • Kelsey Larus, The Martin Agency;
  • Jamie Malone, Agili;
  • Yvonne Mastromano, Innsbrook Foundation;
  • Jennifer Mayton, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity;
  • Timothy M. McKay, Chesterfield County;
  • William Melton, Xponent21;
  • Sarah Mersereau, Greater Richmond SCAN;
  • Emily Lowry Millhiser, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity;
  • Beth Monroe, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden;
  • Ernest Moore, City of Richmond;
  • Nathan Moubray, Virginia Credit Union;
  • Dessie Nash, Bank of America;
  • Marcus Nelson, U.S. Army;
  • Alyson Newton, Marsh & McLennan Agency;
  • Robert Norfleet III, SunTrust Bank;
  • Matthew Oatts, Epic Process Consulting;
  • Chet Parsons, PlanRVA;
  • Lauren Powell, Virginia Department of Health;
  • Liz Reilly-Brown, The Valentine;
  • Tyonka Rimawi, Robins Foundation;
  • Ivy Sager, Hanover County;
  • Megan Schultz, Sports Backers;
  • Meldon Stubbins, The Broad;
  • Riqia Taylor, Young Life Richmond West End;
  • Sherrell Thompson, Richmond City Health District;
  • Beth Vann-Turnbull, Housing Families First;
  • Hope Vaughan, Genworth Financial;
  • Robert Whittemore, GrayCo Inc.;
  • Trina Willard, Knowledge Advisory Group;
  • Katherine Williams, Markel Corp.;
  • Hollie E. Woodruff, Seventh Street Christian Church; and
  • Alethea Woodworth, CarMax Inc.

