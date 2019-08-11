Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 70 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.
The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. This will be the 40th class to participate in the program, which gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.
Those picked, with their business affiliations, are:
- Faith A. Alejandro, Sands Anderson;
- Suja S. Amir, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons;
- KC Bleile, Viridiant;
- Clay Bowles, Chesterfield County;
- Marian Parker Branch, Mending Fences LLC;
- J. Dontrese Brown, Randolph-Macon College;
- Jamie Bruno, Williams Mullen;
- Sidra Butt, Spencer Dental of Virginia;
- Marion Cake, project:HOMES;
- James Comer, RBI Services LLC;
- Jeff Conley, Henrico County;
- Shirley Crawford, Women’s Business Center RVA;
- Jennifer Culhane, Dominion Energy;
- Cherry Dale, Virginia Credit Union;
- Eileen Davis, Women-Matter.org;
- Kelly DeVito, Hourigan Construction;
- Eric Drumheller, Richmond Residential Services Inc.;
- Courtney Friedlein, South State Bank;
- Serina Gaines, Henrico County;
- Michael Goldman, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
- Sarah Hale, Urban Hope Inc.;
- Vanessa Hampton, SunTrust Bank;
- Max Hepp-Buchanan, Venture Richmond;
- Brelan Hillman, JMI;
- Keandra Holloway, Richmond City Health District;
- Elizabeth Holt, Charles City County;
- Jo Ann Morgan Hunter, Goochland County;
- Monica L. Jefferson, HOME of Virginia Inc.;
- Melanie Jenkins, University of Richmond;
- Rob Jones, Groundwork RVA;
- Lucy Joseph, Altria;
- Evelyn Joyner, Wells Fargo;
- Murtaza Khan, MKK Global Inc.;
- Greta Kidd, ValleyStar Credit Union;
- Rachel Kingery, office of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin;
- Robert Lancaster, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond;
- Robert Corey Lane, Elevation Advertising;
- Kelsey Larus, The Martin Agency;
- Jamie Malone, Agili;
- Yvonne Mastromano, Innsbrook Foundation;
- Jennifer Mayton, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity;
- Timothy M. McKay, Chesterfield County;
- William Melton, Xponent21;
- Sarah Mersereau, Greater Richmond SCAN;
- Emily Lowry Millhiser, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity;
- Beth Monroe, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden;
- Ernest Moore, City of Richmond;
- Nathan Moubray, Virginia Credit Union;
- Dessie Nash, Bank of America;
- Marcus Nelson, U.S. Army;
- Alyson Newton, Marsh & McLennan Agency;
- Robert Norfleet III, SunTrust Bank;
- Matthew Oatts, Epic Process Consulting;
- Chet Parsons, PlanRVA;
- Lauren Powell, Virginia Department of Health;
- Liz Reilly-Brown, The Valentine;
- Tyonka Rimawi, Robins Foundation;
- Ivy Sager, Hanover County;
- Megan Schultz, Sports Backers;
- Meldon Stubbins, The Broad;
- Riqia Taylor, Young Life Richmond West End;
- Sherrell Thompson, Richmond City Health District;
- Beth Vann-Turnbull, Housing Families First;
- Hope Vaughan, Genworth Financial;
- Robert Whittemore, GrayCo Inc.;
- Trina Willard, Knowledge Advisory Group;
- Katherine Williams, Markel Corp.;
- Hollie E. Woodruff, Seventh Street Christian Church; and
- Alethea Woodworth, CarMax Inc.
