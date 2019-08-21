Ledbury, the Richmond-based retailer of high-end men’s shirts, accessories and other clothing, attracted hundreds of customers on the first day of its annual warehouse sale.
A line of dozens of shoppers formed outside the store at 315 W. Broad St. before it opened Wednesday morning.
The company holds the sale to clear out the warehouse ahead of the upcoming holiday selling season.
It marks down recent styles and backstock merchandise of Ledbury's shirts, blazers, polos, pants, shorts and accessories and sells them for up to 80% off. For instance, shirts are priced $29-$59, down from $145. Pants are $29-$59, down from $165. Polos are $29, down from $95.
The warehouse sale runs through Sunday. The merchandise will be replenished before opening on Saturday so there will be new merchandise for weekend shoppers, a company representative said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.