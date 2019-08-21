20190822_BIZ_LEDBURY_BB01

Patrons were lined up to buy sale items at Ledbury's store on West Broad Street in Richmond. Co-founder Paul Trible said a line extended down the block when the store opened today.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Ledbury, the Richmond-based retailer of high-end men’s shirts, accessories and other clothing, attracted hundreds of customers on the first day of its annual warehouse sale.

A line of dozens of shoppers formed outside the store at 315 W. Broad St. before it opened Wednesday morning.

The company holds the sale to clear out the warehouse ahead of the upcoming holiday selling season.

It marks down recent styles and backstock merchandise of Ledbury's shirts, blazers, polos, pants, shorts and accessories and sells them for up to 80% off. For instance, shirts are priced $29-$59, down from $145. Pants are $29-$59, down from $165. Polos are $29, down from $95.

The warehouse sale runs through Sunday. The merchandise will be replenished before opening on Saturday so there will be new merchandise for weekend shoppers, a company representative said.

