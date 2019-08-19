Flooring retail giant Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has named a new chief financial officer.
The Toano-based company, a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, said it has named Nancy A. Walsh as CFO effective Sept. 9.
Walsh will replace interim CFO Timothy Mulvaney, who will return to his role as chief accounting officer for the company.
Mulvaney has served as interim CFO since April 5, when the company's former CFO Martin D. Agard resigned to accept a job with another company. Agard had been the company's CFO since September 2016
Walsh has more than 30 years of experience in finance and the retail industry.
She most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of furnishing and home decor retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. She also has served as executive vice president and CFO of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and in various finance and leadership positions with Tapestry Inc., formerly known as Coach Inc.
Lumber Liquidators has 416 locations in North America.
The company plans to move its corporate headquarters later this year from Toano to the former Southern Season grocery store space in the Libbie Mill-Midtown mixed-use development off Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.
