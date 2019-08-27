Flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators said Tuesday that it is recovering from a computer virus that disabled some of its corporate and store systems starting last Wednesday.
The Toano-based company, which has 416 stores in North America, said that it is still investigating what happened, but "to date, the company has not discovered anything that leads it to believe any sensitive and confidential consumer or employee data was compromised."
"That data is further protected by the fact that the vast majority of customer and employee data, including customer credit card information, is secured and maintained on systems outside of the company's network," the company said in a statement late Tuesday.
The company said its stores have remained open and serving customers using manual workarounds.
Most of Lumber Liquidators stores had regained the ability to do transactions using normal point of sales systems on Tuesday, "and much of the customer-facing impact of the incident has been resolved," the company said.
The company said the problem first showed up about 9:15 a.m. on Aug 21 when its network and computer systems began to "manifest symptoms of malware."
Malware - short for "malicious software" - is software intentionally designed to illicitly gain access to a computer or to damage a computer or network.
Lumber Liquidators said it "took immediate action to contain the incident" and that its information technology team had secured outside expertise to help ensure the company could return to normal operations.
The company said it does not know the financial impact at this time, but it does maintain cyber-security and other insurance.
"Our diligent work over the past several years to develop system redundancies and business continuity plans paid dividends that were made apparent in our ability to remain open while working to restore our systems," Dennis Knowles, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
"We used manual workarounds to facilitate transactions and brought in outside resources to help ensure we returned to normal operations as soon as possible," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.