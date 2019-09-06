Building materials supplier 84 Lumber is making a big splash in the Richmond area.
The nation’s largest privately-held building supply company plans to open a 92,000-square-foot store - its largest - in November.
The 84 Lumber store will be at 2510 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield County, off U.S. 1.
The new space consolidates two smaller operations the company has in the region - a 22,000-square-foot lumber yard store at 2400 Station Road in Chesterfield and a 22,000-square-foot door shop at 8801 Landmark Road in Henrico County.
The current lumber yard store, which opened in 1977, is at the southeast quadrant of Chippenham Parkway and U.S 1 just off Interstate 95. That location, which will close when the new one opens, is about 2.5 miles north of the new larger store.
The door shop, which is off Parham Road, is where the company makes interior doors and does other interior mouldings and millwork.
That space will be turned into a manufacturing facility for components used to build a house, such as roof trusses and wall panels. That should open sometime during the third quarter of next year.
"We're merging two locations into a larger location. We have really outgrown the lumber yard," said said Frank Cicero, the chief operating officer for the Eighty Four, Penn.-based 84 Lumber Co.
“Over the last five years, we’ve been growing our business in Richmond," he said. "Opening this new, larger facility is the next step in 84 Lumber’s evolution in our Mid-Atlantic division. We may have started out small, but we are now a major player and look forward to expanding by adding more services, product offerings and component capabilities.”
The current store off Chippenham Parkway is basically a large lumber yard.
But most of the new location is underroof to handle a variety of functions, from making interior doors and windows to other special order products, he said. It will have six metal sheds in the back to store lumber.
The building originally had been used by N.B. Goodwyn & Sons lumberyard and showroom. That company sold the building about a decade ago and moved the lumber yard but kept its showroom there until a couple of months ago when it moved to 2550 Bellwood Road.
Cicero said consolidating the locations into a bigger spot will allow 84 Lumber to supply more local builders. "We have grown leaps and bound there and we feel like it is a really really good market for us," he said.
The new space is the single largest building among 84 Lumber's 250 stores, manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers that operate in more than 30 states. A typical 84 Lumber store/building is about 20,000 square feet.
