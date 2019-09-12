Nearly 200 people have been let go from their jobs at three Richmond-area facilities operated by a New York-based maker of store fixtures.
PremierXD, which is based in Hauppauge, N.Y., notified its employees on Wednesday that its three manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facilities in Henrico County were closing effective immediately.
A total of 190 people who work at the three locations lost their jobs as a result, according to notices the company sent to state and local government officials.
That includes 138 employees at a PremierXD plant at 4650 Oakley's Lane near Richmond International Airport, 24 employees at a facility at 2400 Distribution Drive and 28 employees at a facility at 3910 Technology Court.
A WARN Act notice sent to state and local government officials said the job cuts and closures are "expected to be permanent."
The notice said that Premier Fixtures LLC "has decided that it must discontinue its business."
In addition to the Henrico operations, the company has a headquarters office in Hauppauge, N.Y., two locations in Everett, Wash. that provide sales, design, engineering, distribution and manufacturing, and a sales office in Portland, Ore.
The WARN Notice filed in Virginia said the company is closing its facilities "in other states" but did not list specific locations.
Each of the three Richmond-area operations is a little more than 200,000 square feet, according to the company's website.
The company said in the notice that it did not provide greater advance notice of the job cuts because prior to Tuesday, the company "had been actively seeking capital and financing through various means and sources which, if obtained, would have enabled the company to continue its business operations and avoid (or postpone) the shutdown as well as any employment losses."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.