LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami renewed the lease of 8,793 square feet in Parham Trade Center at 2500 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Thetford Financial Services renewed its lease of 1,911 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- GAI Consultants Inc. leased 10,945 square feet in East Shore II at 120 Eastshore Drive in Henrico.
- Vape and Play leased 1,600 square feet in Brandy Hill Plaza at 7081 Lee Davis Road in Hanover.
- Dadoo Care Transport LLC leased 1,200 square feet in Parham East at 2201-2221 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Occasionally Made LLC leased 6,513 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- Amazon leased 461,700 square feet at 4949 Commerce Road in Richmond.
- John Davenport Engineering Inc. leased 1,983 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Digital Eye’z leased 854 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Liqui-Box Inc. renewed 9,528 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- Minutemen Press renewed 3,357 square feet at 1720 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Intelligent Access Systems of North Carolina LLC renewed 6,560 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Innovation Dance LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 9527 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover.
- Ellad Preventative Health LLC leased 962 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- ION Solar LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 3894 Old Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
- Jennifer Elliot Enterprises LLC leased 900 square feet at 4382 Laburnum Ave., Suite 1A, in Henrico.
- ABM Enterprises of VA, doing business as The Row House, leased 2,240 square feet at Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Infinity Health LLC leased 2,555 square feet of office space at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Meera & Ria Properties LLC bought Crump’s Store gas station and convenience store situated on 3.98 acres at 14350 Beach Road in Chesterfield from Donald M. Rudd and Suzanne C. Rudd for $950,000. The sale consisted of the business and assets as well as the real estate. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Eck Enterprises LLC purchased a 6,000-square-foot building on 0.34 acres at 1523 W. Cary St. in Richmond from ASCO LLC for $925,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Ashley Capital LLC purchased a 798,786-square-foot distribution center on 155.4 acres at 7000 Hardware Drive in Prince George County from Ace Hardware Corp. for $21.72 million as an investment. Evan M. Magrill and Bobby Phillips handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- WEDG Acquisitions LLC, doing business as Dunkin’, bought a 2,508-square-foot former Wendy’s location at 3601 Price Club Blvd. in Chesterfield from Net Lease Funding 2005 LP for $865,000 for a next-generation Dunkin’ location to open by the end of the year. Nathan Shor and Andrew Thacker represented the buyer. Loretta Cataldi of The Shopping Center Group represented the seller.
