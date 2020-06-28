SALES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Sisters II LLC acquired a 43,544-square-foot office/warehouse complex at 530-548 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield from TJP-TD LLC for $2.4 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- Kingsland Creek Properties LLC bought 8.183 acres at 2700 N. Normandy Drive in Petersburg from The B-L Holding Co. Corp. for $310,500. Dick Porter represented the seller, and Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased 8.28 acres at 9009 Brook Road in Henrico from Ball/Rivers LLC for $812,000. Tucker Dowdy and Sam Worley represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- BH Properties LLC purchased a 1,068-square-foot retail condo at 21 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Joseph M. Carter for $60,000. Eddie Jackson represented the seller.
- Speaking Spirit Ministries International Inc. purchased a 16,055-square-foot specialty building on 2.23 acres at 10124 Royerton Drive in Henrico from Faith Baptist Church of Richmond, doing business as Reach RVA, for $1.1 million. Eddie Jackson represented the purchaser.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- David Wei Lu bought 21 acres at 7001 Belmont Road in Chesterfield from The Shine Family for $105,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Playa Pineapple LLC purchased eight units at 2325-2327 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond from Brady Enterprises No. 2 LLC for $890,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- GENETWORx leased 19,335 square feet of office space at Park III, Building A, 4144 Innslake Drive in Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- Logisticare renewed its lease of 8,625 square feet of office space at 7443 Lee Davis Road in Hanover.
- JS Technologies Inc. renewed its lease of 7,056 square feet of office space at Moorefield III, 804 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Health Network renewed its lease of 3,452 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Veracity Consulting Group LLC leased 14,292 square feet of office space at 4800 Cox Road, Innsbrook Corporate Center, in Henrico.
- Silver Eagle Marketing Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 11,806 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center II, 10404 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- Foot Locker Retail Inc. leased 5,462 square feet of retail space at 1515 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Pirtek-Westend renewed its lease of 2,875 square feet of industrial space at 2103-2119 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Casa Karamelo leased 1,700 square feet of retail space at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.
- Your Benefits Partner LLC renewed its lease of 1,328 square feet of office space at Grove Park I, 11551 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Medworks Inc. leased 6,600 square feet of office/warehouse at 2140 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:
- Phil Cunningham leased 1,053 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Tahzoo leased 6,460 square feet of office space in the Handcraft building at 1501 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Health Educators leased 5,453 square feet of office space in the Parham East Office Park at 2201 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Cary Bowen law firm leased 2,698 square feet of office space in the Landmark Office Park at 8716 Landmark Road in Henrico.
- Virginia National Bank leased 2,540 square feet at 1401 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Service Pros Installation Group Inc. leased 7,424 square feet at 5320 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Wells Fargo Home Mortgage renewed 2,742 square feet at 4021 Whittall Way in Henrico.
- HBA Architecture & Interior Design Inc. leased 1,371 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Leon Litz leased 948 square feet of office space at 9001 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Fast Auto Loans Inc. leased 6,525 square feet at 9012 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
