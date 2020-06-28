SALES

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Sisters II LLC acquired a 43,544-square-foot office/warehouse complex at 530-548 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield from TJP-TD LLC for $2.4 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • Kingsland Creek Properties LLC bought 8.183 acres at 2700 N. Normandy Drive in Petersburg from The B-L Holding Co. Corp. for $310,500. Dick Porter represented the seller, and Byron Holmes represented the buyer.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased 8.28 acres at 9009 Brook Road in Henrico from Ball/Rivers LLC for $812,000. Tucker Dowdy and Sam Worley represented the seller.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • BH Properties LLC purchased a 1,068-square-foot retail condo at 21 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Joseph M. Carter for $60,000. Eddie Jackson represented the seller.
  • Speaking Spirit Ministries International Inc. purchased a 16,055-square-foot specialty building on 2.23 acres at 10124 Royerton Drive in Henrico from Faith Baptist Church of Richmond, doing business as Reach RVA, for $1.1 million. Eddie Jackson represented the purchaser.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • David Wei Lu bought 21 acres at 7001 Belmont Road in Chesterfield from The Shine Family for $105,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Playa Pineapple LLC purchased eight units at 2325-2327 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond from Brady Enterprises No. 2 LLC for $890,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • GENETWORx leased 19,335 square feet of office space at Park III, Building A, 4144 Innslake Drive in Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
  • Logisticare renewed its lease of 8,625 square feet of office space at 7443 Lee Davis Road in Hanover.
  • JS Technologies Inc. renewed its lease of 7,056 square feet of office space at Moorefield III, 804 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Virginia Health Network renewed its lease of 3,452 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Veracity Consulting Group LLC leased 14,292 square feet of office space at 4800 Cox Road, Innsbrook Corporate Center, in Henrico.
  • Silver Eagle Marketing Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 11,806 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center II, 10404 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
  • Foot Locker Retail Inc. leased 5,462 square feet of retail space at 1515 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Pirtek-Westend renewed its lease of 2,875 square feet of industrial space at 2103-2119 Dabney Road in Henrico.
  • Casa Karamelo leased 1,700 square feet of retail space at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Your Benefits Partner LLC renewed its lease of 1,328 square feet of office space at Grove Park I, 11551 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Medworks Inc. leased 6,600 square feet of office/warehouse at 2140 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:

  • Phil Cunningham leased 1,053 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Tahzoo leased 6,460 square feet of office space in the Handcraft building at 1501 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
  • Foot Locker leased 5,462 square feet of retail space at 1515 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Health Educators leased 5,453 square feet of office space in the Parham East Office Park at 2201 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Cary Bowen law firm leased 2,698 square feet of office space in the Landmark Office Park at 8716 Landmark Road in Henrico.
  • Virginia National Bank leased 2,540 square feet at 1401 Roseneath Road in Richmond.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Service Pros Installation Group Inc. leased 7,424 square feet at 5320 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Wells Fargo Home Mortgage renewed 2,742 square feet at 4021 Whittall Way in Henrico.
  • HBA Architecture & Interior Design Inc. leased 1,371 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Leon Litz leased 948 square feet of office space at 9001 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:

  • Fast Auto Loans Inc. leased 6,525 square feet at 9012 Hermitage Road in Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email