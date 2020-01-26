76729760
LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Brunson, Hutchinson & Associates renewed its lease of 1,566 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • WNB Factory leased 1,500 square feet in Colonial Square at 3107 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
  • TFA Associates LLC renewed its lease of 1,429 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Put Family First LLC renewed its lease of 1,314 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
  • Dominion Land & Development Inc. leased 1,247 square feet at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • DoorDash Inc. leased 1,000 square feet at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • National Counseling Group Inc. leased 3,600 square feet at 16031 Continental Blvd. in Colonial Heights.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Frith, Anderson & Peake P.C. leased 986 square feet at 301 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
  • TPG The Pinnacle Group Inc. leased 389 square feet at 201 N. Washington Highway in Hanover.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Hoe Thanh Nguyen LLC, doing business as Grand Nails Spa, leased 6,000 square feet at 7201-14720 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.
  • Kindred Church leased 8,450 square feet at 10163 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:

  • The Developmental Follow Up Program of Virginia leased 1,365 square feet of office space at 14359 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
  • Scooter Nation LLC leased 2,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 6812 Everglades Drive in Richmond.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Cash Properties LLC purchased 1,140 square feet at 2800 Hull St. in Richmond from Larry and Richard Trammell for $289,000. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the buyer.
  • Staples Mill Investments LLC purchased 14.693 acres at 200 E. Parham Road in Henrico from Ball/Rivers LLC for $200,000. Tucker Dowdy and Sam Worley represented the seller.

