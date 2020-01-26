LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Brunson, Hutchinson & Associates renewed its lease of 1,566 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- WNB Factory leased 1,500 square feet in Colonial Square at 3107 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
- TFA Associates LLC renewed its lease of 1,429 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Put Family First LLC renewed its lease of 1,314 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Dominion Land & Development Inc. leased 1,247 square feet at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- DoorDash Inc. leased 1,000 square feet at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- National Counseling Group Inc. leased 3,600 square feet at 16031 Continental Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Frith, Anderson & Peake P.C. leased 986 square feet at 301 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- TPG The Pinnacle Group Inc. leased 389 square feet at 201 N. Washington Highway in Hanover.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Hoe Thanh Nguyen LLC, doing business as Grand Nails Spa, leased 6,000 square feet at 7201-14720 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.
- Kindred Church leased 8,450 square feet at 10163 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- The Developmental Follow Up Program of Virginia leased 1,365 square feet of office space at 14359 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
- Scooter Nation LLC leased 2,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 6812 Everglades Drive in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Cash Properties LLC purchased 1,140 square feet at 2800 Hull St. in Richmond from Larry and Richard Trammell for $289,000. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the buyer.
- Staples Mill Investments LLC purchased 14.693 acres at 200 E. Parham Road in Henrico from Ball/Rivers LLC for $200,000. Tucker Dowdy and Sam Worley represented the seller.
