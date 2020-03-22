SALES
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Glen Forest Richmond LLC sold three office buildings known as the Glen Forest portfolio located at 7200, 7202 and 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico to Glen Forest Office LLC for $15 million, the county’s online property records show. The owner is an affiliate of Douglas Management & Realty Inc. of Plantation, Fla. The building at 7200 Glen Forest Drive, built in 1984, has 39,032 square feet. The one at 7202 Glen Forest Drive, built in 1986, has 43,111 square feet. And the one at 7204 Glen Forest Drive, built in 1987, has 43,240 square feet. Will Bradley and Mark Williford handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
- Halle Properties LLC purchased the 5,386-square-foot property at 7137 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville from CD Restaurants Inc. for $1.45 million. Rob Black, Robby Brownfield and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Belasco LLLP purchased 2.33 acres at 1125 Boulders Parkway, within Boulders office park, in Chesterfield from OrthoVirginia MOB LLC for $750,000 as an investment. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Manakin Investments LLC purchased 1.027 acres at 10420 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico from Richfield Outparcels LLC for $440,000. Ben Bruni represented the buyer.
- Kidd and Co. Inc. purchased 76.15 acres at 12174 Washington Highway in Hanover from Barnes Family LLC for $1.2 million. Chris Jenkins, Randy Cosby, Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Eagle West 7 LLC acquired a 3,971-square-foot town-home development at 440, 444 and 448 W. Sixth St. from John W. Pearsall III and Patricia R. Pearsall for $389,424. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- RR HoldCo LLC acquired Rivers Rest Marina, Hotel and Restaurant, which consists of about 16.45 acres, a 20-room motel, a 2,576-square-foot restaurant, a bait and tackle shop, a 60-slip marina and a two-bedroom waterfront home at 9100 Wilcox Neck Road in Charles City County from Peter G. Zemanian and A. Driscoll Substitute Trustees for $1.263 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Wells Fargo Bank renewed 12,927 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Thompson Creek Window Co. renewed 4,384 square feet at 340 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Russell Parsons renewed its lease of 27,000 square feet of industrial space at 3904 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- RVA Ed LLC subleased 5,838 square feet of office space at 1806 Summit Ave. in Richmond.
- SMBW leased 5,187 square feet of office space at the Turning Basin Building at 111 Virginia St. in Richmond.
- Jesus Lopez and
- Hariond Reyes renewed a lease of 3,150 square feet of industrial space at 2930-2954 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Monarca Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 3,150 square feet of office space at 2950 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Lombard Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 2102 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Maven Made LLC leased 540 square feet at 1321 ½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Crystal Ice Corp. leased 2,360 square feet at 3007 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- Hilb and Partners LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 11201 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Float Zone LLC leased 3,200 square feet at 2034 Dabney Road in Henrico.
