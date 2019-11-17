LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Tom James Co. leased 1,997 square feet in One Holland Place at 2235 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Tings Chinese Restaurant leased 1,200 square feet in Stony Point Shopping Center at 3000-3906 Stony Point Road in Richmond.
- Xymid renewed its lease of 60,202 square feet in Enterchange at Walthall Building B at 1918 Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield.
- GoPuff leased 6,000 square feet at 6705 Warwick Road in Richmond.
- K&V Partners LLC renewed its lease of 2,545 square feet in Vistas I at 5540 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Summit Design & Engineering Services PLLC renewed its lease of 2,428 square feet in the Bookbindery Building at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Rose Glam Hair Studio leased 2,400 square feet in Southgate Square at 44-100 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
- Summit Human Capital LLC leased 2,211 square feet in the Bookbindery Building at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- PIA Insurance Services Inc. leased 3,233 square feet at 1059 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
- Brown & Brown Insurance Agency of Virginia Inc. leased 5,954 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Advance Trailer Systems Inc. renewed 40,123 square feet at 5645 Eastport Blvd. in Henrico.
- Mednax Services Inc. leased 7,023 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Woodforest National Bank renewed 1,431 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Edward D. Jones Co. L.P. leased 1,129 square feet at 3150 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics leased 1,623 square feet at 7301 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- ENVIO Express LLC leased 33,000 square feet at 1500 Commerce Road in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Antoine L. Brown Sr. leased 1,300 square feet of retail space in South Crater Road Plaza at 2793 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- Gardner Shoes leased 1,158 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Fine Line Barber Shop leased 1,200 square feet at 13965 Deer Run Village Circle in Chesterfield.
- Baugher Enterprises LLC, doing business as Edible Arrangements, leased 1,610 square feet at 11000 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Midlothian E.S. LLC, doing business as the Tutoring Club, leased 1,600 square feet at 2423 Colony Crossing Place in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- West Broad Investments leased 661 square feet of office at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- R+R Property Development LC leased 606 square feet of office at 3207-B Hermitage Road in Richmond.
SALES
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Muwamo LLC purchased a 9,828-square-foot, two-story office building at 4808 Radford Ave. and 0.22 acres of undeveloped land at 4806 Radford Ave. in Richmond from RCS Property Holdings LLC for $1.45 million. The Richmond office of Divaris Real Estate represented the seller in the negotiations.
- 1702 Belleville LLC purchased 3,600 square feet of retail space at 1702 Belleville St. in Richmond from Barter Town LLC for $835,000. Cheryle Toy and Read Good represented the buyer, and Sara Goodall represented the seller in the negotiations.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Bradley Robinson and
- Lee Robinson bought a 3,373-square-foot office/warehouse at 502 Wilton Road in Goochland from the J. Hylton Wilton Trust for $87,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
