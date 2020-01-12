LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Iglesia de Cristo Casa de Dios Corp. leased 6,185 square feet at 1616 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Dog Stop leased 8,347 square feet at 9132 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Radio Systems Corp. renewed 7,286 square feet at 1054-1056 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Marand Builders leased 2,426 square feet in Grove Park I at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Morrison Dental leased 1,800 square feet in The Shoppes at Rutland Place at U.S. 301 at Rutlandshire Drive in Hanover.
- Barbara Hammonds School of Dance renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet at 3063 Lauderdale Drive in Henrico.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs leased 1,500 square feet in Regency at 1420 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Commonwealth University leased 5,700 square feet at 205 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- TForce Final Mile LLC renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet in Gaskins Centre Building III at 9878-9898 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- Mi Jalisco Bar & Grill Inc. leased 3,178 square feet in Gleneagles Shopping Center at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Kondakor Inc. leased 2,125 square feet of office/warehouse at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- Enso Media Firm leased 1,793 square feet of office at 1727 Arlington Road in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Fidura & Associates Inc. leased 5,223 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- Japanese Classics LLC leased 26,605 square feet at 2602 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Fernau LeBlanc acquired the Wistar Center, a 49,000-square-foot retail center at 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road in Henrico, from Miami-based Larkspur Properties for $4.35 million. The sale was completed by Eric Robison and Dawn M. Calabrese.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Shiplock 2 LLC, led by Guy Blundon of CMB Development, acquired three parcels totalling 0.75 acre at East Main and Pear streets across from the Lucky Strike building in Richmond from SWA, owned by H. Louis Salomonsky and David White, for $2.75 million. The new owner plans to build 180 apartments above a parking deck. Blundon plans to acquire the 51-unit Shiplock Watch Apartments as well as the adjacent land at East Main and Pear streets. Bruce Milam handled the transaction for the buyer.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Colterra Capital Corp. of Quebec purchased the 136,082-square-foot Colonnades West, on 14.73 acres at the southwest corner of West Broad Street and Cox Road in Henrico, from PF Colonnades Corp. for $21.76 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the seller.
- Capital Square Development LLC purchased about 0.5 acres at 3001-3009 W. Leigh St. in Richmond from Cash Properties for $1.8 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer. Capital Square 1031 Opportunity Zone Fund 1 acquired the site as part of its proposed three-building apartment complex.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Grace Monroe Ward LLC acquired a 7,320-square-foot retail building at 424 E. Grace St. in Richmond from Kanawha Holdings LLC for $715,000. Bob Porter and Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Colterra Capital Corp. of Quebec purchased the 136,082-square-foot Colonnades West, on 14.73 acres at the southwest corner of West Broad Street and Cox Road in Henrico, from PF Colonnades Corp. for $21.76 million. Mark Williford and Will Bradley represented the buyer.
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Bonaventure Realty Group acquired the 94-unit apartment building at 3408 W. Moore St. in Scott’s Addition and a nearby parking lot for a total of $18.15 million. Peyton Cox and employees from CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic multifamily investment properties team, including Jonathan Greenberg, Robert Dean, Yalda Ghamarian Howell and Thomas Leachman, represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Barong Real Estate Associates LLC bought various buildings in Richmond — at 2901, 2907, 2913, 2915-21 and 2923 W. Broad St.; 2906, 2908, 2912 and 2918 W. Grace St.; and 1005 Wayne St. — from Manuel G. Loupassi Limited Partnership for $5.425 million. Jerry Ford represented the buyer.
- Virginia Department of Forensic Science bought three parcels totaling 24.796 acres at Times-Dispatch Boulevard and Studley Road in Hanover County from Nexstar Broadcasting and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (Sonabank) for $2,361,637. Ken Campbell of One South Commercial and Kit Tyler of Commonwealth Commercial represented the sellers.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Hong Tuyen T. Nguyen purchased a 1,500-square-foot office condo at 1229 Mall Drive in Chesterfield from Brauburger Asset Management Inc. for $126,000. Scott White handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
