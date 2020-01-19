76729760
LEASES

SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:

  • MiD Inc of Virginia leased 81,000 square feet of warehouse space from Motleys Logistic Systems at 3310 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Speight, Marshall & Francis leased 3,006 square feet in the ChildFund Building at 2821 Emerywood Parkway in Henrico.
  • Darbonnier Tactical Supply LLC leased 2,608 square feet in Southport Corporate Center at 461-491 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • City Row leased 2,263 square feet in Downtown Short Pump at 11600 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Atlas Medical Inc. leased 2,072 square feet in Northgate Center at 8002-8030 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Push of Newton leased a 0.40-acre lot at 2400 Anniston St. in Henrico.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:

  • Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP leased 2,349 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Hoe Thanh Nguyen LLC, doing business as Grand Nails Spa, leased 6,000 square feet at 7201-14720 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.
  • Kindred Church leased 8,450 square feet at 10163 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

SALES

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Bauman & Co. purchased the 55,920-square-foot Campbell Building at 8002 Discovery Drive in Henrico from GCP Forest Office Park LLC for $6.3 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

