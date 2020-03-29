LEASES
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
• Yoga Six Richmond LLC, doing business as Yoga Six, leased 2,175 square feet at Regency mall in Henrico.
• Aux Inc. 1, doing business as CBD & Entertainment, leased 1,500 square feet at 1208 Concord Ave. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc. leased 4,403 square feet at 3974 Springfield Road in Henrico.
- #1 A LifeSafer Distribution Inc. leased 2,194 square feet at 2600 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Total Wine renewed its lease for 12,000 square feet of space in Robious Hall Shopping Center at 10064 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Gaia LLC leased 2,459 square feet of office space at 1108 E. Main St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- CA Ventures acquired 5.3 acres at 601 N. Parham Road, at the intersection of Parham and Derbyshire Roads, in Henrico for the development of senior housing from Temple Beth El for $3.75 million. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 2917 M Street LLC and
- 520 N 26th LLC acquired a 5,376-square-foot building (eight units total) at 520 N. 26th St. and 2917 M St. in Richmond from Chau and Bich Cao for $930,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- Second and Ten LLC bought the 12-unit Azalea Place Apartments at 4901-05 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Azalea Place LLC for $690,000. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
