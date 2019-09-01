76729760
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Servpro of Hanover, Goochland & Caroline leased 14,000 square feet at 306 Ashcake Road in Henrico.
  • Eagle on 3 LLC purchased the 17.3-acre site at Cold Harbor Road in Hanover.
  • Southeast Industrial Equipment Inc. renewed 26,666 square feet at 5130 Commerce Road in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Chesterfield Havok Youth Sports Inc. leased 6,910 square feet in the Oak Lake Business Center at 2936 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • The Bell Co. LLC renewed their office space lease of 6,670 square feet at 6719 Janway Road in Henrico.
  • Aspen Dental Management Inc. leased 3,768 square feet in Hanover Square at 108201 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
  • The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation leased 3,360 square feet in Gayton Crossing Shopping Center at 9782 Gayton Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • East Coast Emergency Vehicles leased 5,673 square feet of office/warehouse at 12131 Wilfong Court in Chesterfield.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:

  • Brio Energy LLC leased 1,160 square feet at Boulders II at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Gateway Healthcare leased 2,141 square feet at 8002 Discovery Drive in Henrico.
  • Locke & Quinn PLC leased 6,306 square feet at 1802 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
  • Old World Auctions leased 1,300 square feet at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Lolita’s leased 2,568 square feet at 2929 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Row House leased 2,240 square feet in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • Dances with Wool renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
  • Brew renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet in Chesterfield Meadows Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Confident Living LLC leased 1,600 square feet at 1276 Concord Ave. in Henrico.
  • Industrial Health LLC leased 2,650 square feet at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Supermarket el Amana leased 1,200 square feet at 10448 Ridgefield Parkway in the Gleneagles Shopping Center in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Core Technologies Holding LLC purchased the 11,500-square-foot office building at 527 Branchway Road in Chesterfield from Golden Properties LLC for $880,000. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports this sale:

  • Harry Bawa bought 5.03 acres at 1994 Manakin Road in Goochland from Nuckols Family LLC for $350,000. Bill Barnett and Joe Buhrman represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • KPB Realty LLC bought a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 480 Hylton Road in Goochland from Charlene Wilton Leahy for $800,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller and Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.

One South Commercial reports this sale:

  • Chau Cao bought 39 units at 425 E. Broadway, 435 W. Broadway and 607 E. Broadway in Hopewell from FM Property One LLC for $1,969,500. Ryan Rilee and Tom Rosman represented the seller. Justin Sledd and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.

