LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- CEVA Freight LLC renewed 36,651 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Gregg & Associates LLC leased 900 square feet at 201 Wylderose Commons in Chesterfield.
- Treehouse Pediatric Therapy LLC renewed 1,560 square feet at 14411 Justice Road in Chesterfield
.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Chopt Salad leased 3,500 square feet in Short Pump Station at 11301 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay renewed its lease and expanded to 2,421 square feet in the Manchester Pie Factory building at 612 Hull St. in Richmond.
- Fighting Fish LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 910-916 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond.
- PBMares LLP leased an additional 1,792 square feet in Westerre II at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Fadez & Bladez Barbershop leased 1,600 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14219 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Afghan Naan Factory LLC leased 1,575 square feet in Starling Plaza at 1412 Starling Drive in Henrico.
- Skye Bruce Properties LLC renewed its lease of 1,296 square feet in West Shore Office Park at 100 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- Jiya Stores LLC leased 1,200 square feet in Dunn Shopping Center at 3712 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Advantage Property Investors LLC leased an 1,868-square-foot office/warehouse at 10220 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Guno’s Auto Care LLC leased a 1,110-square-foot office/warehouse at 11201 Hopson Road in Hanover.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Pratt Inc. (Virginia Box) leased 29,342 square feet at 11223 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- Wellness First Inc. leased 2,281 square feet at 14360 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- THG-LLC, doing business as Dunkin Donuts, leased 2,150 square feet at Lauderdale Square on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico.
- Diversant leased 3,029 square feet at 201 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Lenscrafters leased 3,450 square feet in The Creeks at Virginia Centre at 9850 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Blast Youth Sports leased 3,000 square feet in Woodlake Commons at 6912 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- John A. Whiting renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 4036 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Remuda Forest Investment Co. LLC acquired the Parham Forest Industrial Park, a 68,097-square-foot flex center at 2800-2852 E. Parham Road in Henrico, from Parham Forest Associates for $6.456 million. Eric Robison represented the seller. Gregg W. Beck represented the purchaser.
- Comer Holdings LLC purchased a 3,600-square-foot building on 0.58 acres at 13310 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church for $555,000 to be used as a real estate office. David Crawford handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Barter Town LLC purchased a 4,970-square-foot office building at 12205 Gayton Road in Henrico from Blair and Blair Properties LLC for $805,000. Sara Goodall represented the buyer.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Levco Acquisitions LLC acquired a 7,000-square-foot office building at 9 E. Franklin St. in Richmond from 9 East Franklin LLC for $725,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Big Green Tractor LLC purchased the 107,121-square-foot property at 1703 Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield from NCI Group Inc. for $5.025 million. Rob Dirom and Harrison McVey handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Legacy Homes and Investments LLC purchased the 1,744-square-foot space at 1333 W. Broad St., Unit 122, in Richmond from 1333 West Broad Street LLC for $231,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Clint Greene represented the seller.
- Hull St. Properties, 1437 LLC purchased a 4,920-square-foot building at 1437 Hull St. in Richmond from Elisa M. Bennett for $271,000. Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the seller. Ann Schweitzer Riley of One South Commercial represented the buyer.
- Barter Town LLC acquired 4,970 square feet at 12205 Gayton Road in Henrico from Blair & Blair Properties LLC for $805,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- JAGSAT Properties LLC bought 6.29 acres at 806 and 900 Pocono Drive in Chesterfield from Knollwood LLC for $250,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
