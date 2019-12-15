76729760
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Lighting Professors leased 3,812 square feet at 1716 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Shockoe Commerce Group LLC leased 91,624 square feet at 1501 N. Washington St. in Petersburg.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Matrix Cable LLC leased 1,400 square feet at 6800-6840 Atmore Dr. in Richmond.
  • Sport Clips renewed 1,264 square feet in Parc Place at 11736 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Hom(m)e leased 1,200 square feet at 1006 Lafayette St. in Richmond.
  • Goodwill Industries renewed 6,958 square feet at 6202 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Poke Sushi Bowl leased 1,400 square feet in Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing at 6992 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • Federated Mutual Insurance Co. leased 1,072 square feet in Westerre II at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
  • Peabody’s Piano Co. renewed 6,218 square feet in Huguenot Trade Center at 1111 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 6,061 square feet in Midlothian Center at 101-271 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics of Virginia leased 4,867 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Chase Bank leased 2,942 square feet at 8727 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • GoBrands leased 8,350 square feet of office/warehouse at 2511 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
  • RVA Cannabis LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 4500 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • The Branch Group Inc. leased 4,117 square feet at 4490 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 6,061 square feet at 165-167 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Blast Youth Sports leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Woodlake Commons at 6912 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield.
  • Paisano’s restaurant leased 1,998 square feet of retail space at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

