LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Lighting Professors leased 3,812 square feet at 1716 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Shockoe Commerce Group LLC leased 91,624 square feet at 1501 N. Washington St. in Petersburg.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Matrix Cable LLC leased 1,400 square feet at 6800-6840 Atmore Dr. in Richmond.
- Sport Clips renewed 1,264 square feet in Parc Place at 11736 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Hom(m)e leased 1,200 square feet at 1006 Lafayette St. in Richmond.
- Goodwill Industries renewed 6,958 square feet at 6202 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Poke Sushi Bowl leased 1,400 square feet in Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing at 6992 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Federated Mutual Insurance Co. leased 1,072 square feet in Westerre II at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Peabody’s Piano Co. renewed 6,218 square feet in Huguenot Trade Center at 1111 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 6,061 square feet in Midlothian Center at 101-271 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
- Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics of Virginia leased 4,867 square feet in Swift Creek Place at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Chase Bank leased 2,942 square feet at 8727 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- GoBrands leased 8,350 square feet of office/warehouse at 2511 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- RVA Cannabis LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 4500 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Branch Group Inc. leased 4,117 square feet at 4490 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 6,061 square feet at 165-167 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Blast Youth Sports leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Woodlake Commons at 6912 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield.
- Paisano’s restaurant leased 1,998 square feet of retail space at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
