LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Duncan-Parnell Inc. leased 3,019 square feet at 305 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
- Building Services Group leased 34,000 square feet at 5123 Glen Alden Drive in Henrico.
- Elite Metro Corp. renewed 1,175 square feet at 616 Hull Street in Richmond.
- Degollado LLC leased 4,420 square feet at 13561 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Summit Human Capital leased 2,211 square feet at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Embellish Hair Studio LLC leased 1,020 square feet at 13547 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Homestead Materials Handling leased 4,000 square feet at 2416 Lanier Road in Goochland.
- Little Bean Coffee Co. LLC leased 1,985 square feet at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Wells Fargo Bank renewed 12,927 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- National Speed Inc. leased 5,400 square feet at 8586 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
- Midland Coast Management Inc. subleased 5,197 square feet at 6627 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Telligen subleased 4,218 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- HardHat Workforce Solutions LLC leased 1,874 square feet at 5380 S. Laburnum Ave., Building C, in Henrico.
- First Verify Inc. leased 2,297 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Lasik Vision Institute LLC renewed 2,700 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Amarr Co. renewed 18,437 square feet at 5120 Commerce Road in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Collector’s Heaven renewed 3,000 square feet at 6112-A Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Five Guys leased 2,700 square feet in the Shops at Stratford Hills at 7101 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Starbucks leased 2,228 square feet at 6980 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Buehler & Berryhill Financial Partners LLC leased 1,503 square feet at 250 Wylderose Commons, Suite 202, in Chesterfield.
- Trilogy Hair Salon renewed 1,400 square feet at 3217 Skipwith Road in Henrico.
- Edward Jones leased 1,200 square feet at 13867 Village Place Drive in Chesterfield.
- ZaZoli Sweets LLC renewed 1,177 square feet at 308 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
- Sheltering Arms Hospital renewed 26,610 square feet in East Shore III at 140 Eastshore Drive in Henrico.
- The Love of Jesus Thrift Store renewed 16,929 square feet in Fairfield Shoppers World at 5158 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- Captain Don Julio leased 9,439 square feet at 8701 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Once Upon A Child leased 6,500 square feet at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Paul Davis Restoration leased 5,750 square feet at 2103-2119 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Minnesota Life Insurance Co. leased 3,675 square feet in Three James Center at 1051 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Canastas Chicken leased 3,487 square feet in Short Pump Village at 11400 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Active Escapes LLC renewed 2,400 square feet at 401 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
- Decorum Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 2421 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Advanced Turf Solutions Inc. leased 7,100 square feet of office/warehouse at 11016 Leadbetter Place in Hanover.
- Mario Muniz Sr. and
- Mario Muniz Jr. leased 1,500 square feet for an automotive facility at 3108 Northside Ave. in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Alana Kai Salon leased 2,827 square feet at 200 Towne Center West Blvd. in Henrico.
SALES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Kim Faison Antiques Ltd acquired a 9,728-square-foot warehouse at 2111 Lake Ave. in Henrico from Clyde O. Willis for $575,000. Cliff Porter and Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
- 2108 Bellemeade Road LLC bought an 8,310-square-foot office/warehouse at 2108 Bellemeade Road in Richmond from Monomoy Properties VA SPV LLC for $916,000. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- William Hill Lofts, a limited liability corporation associated with Steve and Rachel Whitlow, acquired The Hill Building at 114 Virginia St. in Richmond, a 29,913-square-foot building with 48 units, from Hill Building Limited Partnership for $8 million. Lory Markham represented the seller. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the buyer.
