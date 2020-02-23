SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Pit & Peel Inc. and
- BroSki LLC purchased the 2,400-square-foot retail building at 1210 W. Main St. in Richmond from Nancy R. Anderson for $375,000 for a new location for The Pit and The Peel. Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 3941 Deep Road Road LLC purchased 23,669 square feet at 3941 Deep Rock Road in Henrico from Joyce Properties LLC for $2.525 million. Ben Bruni and Nash Warren represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- 322 W 22nd Street LLC acquired a 5,150-square-foot office/warehouse at 322 W. 22nd St. in Richmond from the bankruptcy estate of Letitia Mayo for $207,500. Dick Porter represented the seller, and Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
- Karoun Holdings LLC acquired 4,182-square-feet office at 2124 Reymet Road in Chesterfield from Abrisz Properties LLC for $490,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sales:
- Republic Properties Corp. acquired Millspring Commons Apartments, a 159-unit rental townhome community at 9318 Tarheel Terrace in Henrico, from Aurelie Capital LLC, for $28.52 million. Peyton Cox, Jonathan Greenberg, Robert Dean, Yalda Ghamarian Howell and Thomas Leachman represented the seller.
- Daily Planet Inc. purchased 6,240 square feet at 511 W. Grace St. in Richmond for $1.7 million from Commonwealth Catholic Charities. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
LEASES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Compass Group USA Inc. leased 45,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 2200 Lanier Lane in Goochland.
- Slayden Construction Inc. leased 6,751 square feet of office/warehouse at 11256 Air Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- EVR Research LP leased 1,073 square feet at 411 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
- VBJAYA123 LLC leased 592 square feet at 3152 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Cloud Managed Services renewed its 2,202 square feet at 1329 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Carrell Blanton leased 8,325 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc. leased 6,076 square feet at 7611 Forest Avenue in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Buffalo Brands Inc., doing business as Sleepy Fox Distillery, and
- Laynes Inc., doing business as Layne’s Deli & Taps, leased 2,500 square feet at 250 N. Washington Highway, Suites A&B, in Hanover.
- High Point West End LLC, doing business as High Point Barber Shop, leased 1,400 square feet at 11000 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Discovery Counseling & Consulting LLC leased 11,342 square feet of office space at 7760 Shrader Road in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Drive-To-Work leased 2,447 square feet at 4625 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Famous Kitchens Productions leased 1,184 square feet at 424 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Eastern Data Inc. leased 1,281 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- Verizon Access Transmission Services of VA renewed 3,100 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University leased 11,191 square feet at 2810 N Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC renewed its lease of 2,972 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Pier 88 leased 3,600 square feet in Laburnum Station at 4420 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Canastas Chicken leased 2,400 square feet in the Shops at Stratford Hills at 7101 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Millie’s Restaurant renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at 2603 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Scooter Nation LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 6812 Everglades Drive in Richmond.
- Michael J. Sperberg renewed its lease of 15,000 square feet at 5047 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Mike Bloomberg 2020 Inc. leased 9,656 square feet at 1515 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- La Fuenta Cargo Dz Inc. renewed its lease of 3,150 square feet at 2948 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Pamela Johnson renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet at 1615 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
