LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Hobbs & Associates Inc. leased 14,626 square feet at 5400 Byrdhill Road in Henrico.
- Woods Rogers PLC renewed 8,340 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- Brain Injury Association of Virginia Inc. leased 3,140 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Verizon Wireless renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons at 15617 WC Commons Way in Chesterfield.
- Guardian Protection Services Inc. leased 2,666 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center at 8209-8231 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Portrait Innovations renewed its lease of 2,439 square feet of retail space at Parc Place at 11736 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Luxottica of America Inc. renewed its lease of 2,160 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside at 7101 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Alpha Advisors LLC leased 1,887 square feet of office space at Westerre I at 3951 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Goodness and Mercy International Food Market (formerly African Market) leased an additional 1,300 square feet of retail space at Buford Shopping Center at 7816-7818 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, for a total of 2,600 square feet.
- Dominion Outsourcing leased 10,496 square feet in Park Buildings at 4206 Park Place Court in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Richmond Electricians’ Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee leased 2,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 11265 Air Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Keysville Property Investment LLC leased 8,000 square feet at 3520 Roxbury Drive in Charles City County.
- Four Rivers Wealth Management leased 1,742 square feet at 14360 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
- Select Recovery Agents Inc. leased 6,000 square feet at 12270 Maple St. in Ashland.
******
CBRE reports the following lease:
- River City Trends leased 2,500 square feet at 10941 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Village Market leased 1,764 square feet of retail space at 809-11 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
One South Commercial reports the following lease:
- Madi-Savvy Style Inc. leased 1,912 square feet at 8324 Bell Creek Road, Suite 800, in Hanover.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Liz Moore & Associates LLC purchased a 1.28-acre retail outparcel at Charter Colony Shopping Center in Chesterfield from Edens and Avant Realty Inc. for $650,000. Richard L. Thalhimer and James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Carlis Ventures LLC purchased a 3,400-square-foot office condo at 2620 Gaskins Road in Henrico from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $815,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Scannell Properties No. 394 LLC acquired 51.1 acres at 1608 Willis Road in Chesterfield from River City Chesterfield LLC for $1.85 million. Bob Porter represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- 814 Acquisitions LLC purchased the 2.7-acre site at 15100 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Swift Creek Virginia Inc for $600,000. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
- 814 Acquisitions LLC purchased the 22.8-acre site at 14717 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $30,000. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
******
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
- Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.
