LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Aligned Clinical Educational Services leased 766 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- KAP Inc., doing business as
- Party Perfect, leased 26,466 square feet at 2400 Magnolia Court in Richmond.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Belt Auto Sales leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 130 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
- Paisley Kate’s Boutique leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in Woodlake Commons at 6904 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Wink Boutique LLC, doing business as Anecdote, leased 1,125 square feet at 5700 Brook Road in Henrico.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Kuanmin Zhu renewed its lease of 850 square feet at 512 N. Third St. in Richmond.
- I.Y.M. Tax Services LLC leased 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 205, in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Capital Foot Care Inc. renewed 1,452 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
- Vyzer Solutions Inc. leased 1,356 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Hickok Cole Architects Inc. leased 1,441 square feet at 20-22 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
- HTS Agency LLC leased 1,366 square feet in Scott’s View at 1400 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Love & Learn Child Care LLC leased 6,500 square feet in Fairfield Shoppers World at 5162-5186 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- Britt, Byrne & Warren renewed its lease of 3,498 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Community Partners LLC renewed its lease of 3,272 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Good Times Auto Service LLC renewed its lease of 3,240 square feet at 2512 Waco St. in Henrico.
- American Income Life renewed its lease of 1,745 square feet in Vistas I at 5540 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Key Independent Development Services LLC renewed its lease of 1,654 square feet in Skipwith Village at 3212 Skipwith Road in Henrico.
- Mass Mutual Life leased 1,431 square feet in Vistas I at 5540 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
SALES
REF Advisory reports the following sale:
- VCC Partners LLC and
- Shamin VCC LLC purchased 57.051 acres at Virginia Center Commons in Henrico — most of the mall’s interior space plus the Burlington anchor tenant store — from Virginia Center Common Realty Holdings LLC for $8.3 million. Michael Katz represented VCC Partners LLC in the transaction.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 3941 Deep Road Road LLC purchased 23,669 square feet at 3941 Deep Rock Road in Henrico from Joyce Properties LLC for $2.525 million. Ben Bruni and Nash Warren represented the purchaser.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- ERNI Realty Inc. sold a 1.79-acre parcel at 2201 Westwood Ave. in Richmond to Carvana LLC for $1.75 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer in the transaction.
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased a 1.165-acre parcel at 1027 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond from Sylvia Place Properties LLC for $3.9 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer in the transaction.
