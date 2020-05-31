SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Six Sigma Realty Inc. bought an 11,172-square-foot building at 4710 Puddledock Road in Prince George from MMAC 150 ORTHO VA III LLC for $3.85 million.
- 7501 Right Flank LLC acquired an 8,100-square-foot building at 7501 Right Flank Road in Hanover from Lonesome Dove Bell Creek LLC for $2.1 million. The property is 100% occupied by the Virginia Cancer Institute. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:
- 11173 Leadbetter Road LLC purchased an 8,526-square-foot industrial building at 11173 Leadbetter Road in Hanover for $1.1 million. Veronica Wiles, Robert Hensley and Nathan Hughes represented the purchaser.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- IslerDare PC leased 5,646 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Southeastrans Inc. leased 6,363 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Health Educators Inc. leased 2,103 square feet of office space at 2201-2221 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Endeavor Capital LLC subleased 1,359 square feet of office space at 3005 W. Marshall St. in Richmond. Isaac DeRegibus handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Lighthouse Counseling P.C. renewed its lease of 1,279 square feet of office space at the Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway, in Hanover.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- I Medical Equipment and Green River Medical leased 16,500 square feet of warehouse at 101 Carnation St. in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- AT HOME Care Staffing leased 1,145 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
- NE Pennsylvania Center for Independent Living leased 2,127 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following lease:
- RVA ED subleased 5,838 square feet at 1806 Summit Ave. in Richmond.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Blue Raven Solar leased 2,305 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Vagabones LLC, doing business as Pizza Bones 1, leased 455 square feet of retail space at 2314 Jefferson Ave. in Richmond.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Teresa Cherry and Amena Burton leased 1,216 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 6, in Henrico.
