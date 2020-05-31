SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Six Sigma Realty Inc. bought an 11,172-square-foot building at 4710 Puddledock Road in Prince George from MMAC 150 ORTHO VA III LLC for $3.85 million.
  • 7501 Right Flank LLC acquired an 8,100-square-foot building at 7501 Right Flank Road in Hanover from Lonesome Dove Bell Creek LLC for $2.1 million. The property is 100% occupied by the Virginia Cancer Institute. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.

******

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:

  • 11173 Leadbetter Road LLC purchased an 8,526-square-foot industrial building at 11173 Leadbetter Road in Hanover for $1.1 million. Veronica Wiles, Robert Hensley and Nathan Hughes represented the purchaser.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • IslerDare PC leased 5,646 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Southeastrans Inc. leased 6,363 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Health Educators Inc. leased 2,103 square feet of office space at 2201-2221 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Endeavor Capital LLC subleased 1,359 square feet of office space at 3005 W. Marshall St. in Richmond. Isaac DeRegibus handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
  • Lighthouse Counseling P.C. renewed its lease of 1,279 square feet of office space at the Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway, in Hanover.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • I Medical Equipment and Green River Medical leased 16,500 square feet of warehouse at 101 Carnation St. in Richmond.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • AT HOME Care Staffing leased 1,145 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
  • NE Pennsylvania Center for Independent Living leased 2,127 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.

******

CBRE reports the following lease:

  • RVA ED subleased 5,838 square feet at 1806 Summit Ave. in Richmond.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Blue Raven Solar leased 2,305 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Vagabones LLC, doing business as Pizza Bones 1, leased 455 square feet of retail space at 2314 Jefferson Ave. in Richmond.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Teresa Cherry and Amena Burton leased 1,216 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 6, in Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email