SALES

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • R&D Joint Venture
  • LLC purchased the 5,451-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 9830 W. Broad St. within Broad Street Plaza shopping center from LG RT Glen Allen VA LLC for $1.9 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • Bristol Maywill Partners LLC purchased 2.1 acres at Maywill and Thalbro streets in Henrico from 2001 Maywill LLC for $2 million. David M. Smith represented the buyer.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Millspring Commons Apartments LLC acquired the 16-acre The Laurel Park Shopping Center, located at Woodman and Hungary roads in Henrico, from JD Properties I LP for $1.5 million. Bruce Milam represented the buyer.

***

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Idlewood Shields LLC acquired the 840-square-foot retail building at 301 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Vincent Boatright for $205,500. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.

***

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Karnskeep LLC purchased the 35,200-square-foot property at 305 Roxbury Industrial Center in Charles City County from MDT Investments LLC for $900,000. Wood Thornton and Jimmy Martin handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

***

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • Stanley Martin Companies LLC acquired 1027, 1029, 1031, 1033, 1035, 1037, 1039 and 1041 N. Lombardy St. and a 1-acre parcel from Sylvia Place Properties LLC for $3.9 million. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
  • ROKA LLC purchased the 2,560-square-foot quad at 606 N. 32nd St. in Richmond from Chau Tuong Cao and Bich-Phuong T Cao for $418,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller, and Patrick Sullivan represented the buyer.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • River Run Dental leased 2,800 square feet at Winterfield Crossing Building 1D, Unit 4, in Chesterfield.
  • Prime AE Group Inc. expanded and renewed 4,040 square feet at 9100 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Business Center 711 leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road in Richmond.
  • Harvie Wealth Management Group LLC leased 2,118 square feet of office space at Scott’s View, 1400 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
  • Wing Zone leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 8310 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
  • Impak LLC subleased 1,740 square feet of retail space at 9410 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Leahy Consulting Services renewed its lease of 1,609 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Techno Labs renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
  • Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 6,929 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way Suite 223 in Chesterfield.
  • Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way Suite 169 in Chesterfield.
  • The McCormick Paint Works renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of retail at 1185 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
  • TPS Displays Richmond LLC renewed its lease of 2,352 square feet of office at 2421-D Westwood Ave. in Henrico.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Sharps Compliance Inc. leased 4,880 square feet of office/warehouse at 5760 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
  • Cox-Powell leased 500 square feet of office at 1011 E. Main St. in Richmond.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Terry Carroll Enterprises Inc. leased 4,300 square feet at 9315 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County.
  • Primoris T&D Services LLC leased 34,800 square feet at 12195 Harley Club Drive in Hanover.
  • Jumpology Virginia leased 17,451 square feet at 10087 Brook Road in Henrico.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Royal Medical Transportation leased 2,205 square feet at 8139 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
  • Brown & Greer subleased 16,750 square feet at 7501 Boulders View Drive in Richmond.
  • Compass Counseling Services of Virginia leased 2,512 square feet at 10124 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

***

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Bernie 2020 Inc. leased 1,184 square feet at 424 N. Second St. in Richmond.
  • Olde Management Group LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Richmond.
  • SSVS Communications VA Inc. leased 700 square feet at 8428 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

