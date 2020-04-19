SALES
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- R&D Joint Venture
- LLC purchased the 5,451-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 9830 W. Broad St. within Broad Street Plaza shopping center from LG RT Glen Allen VA LLC for $1.9 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- R&D Joint Venture purchased the 5,451-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 9830 W. Broad St. within Broad Street Plaza shopping center from LG RT Glen Allen VA LLC for $1.9 million. James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Bristol Maywill Partners LLC purchased 2.1 acres at Maywill and Thalbro streets in Henrico from 2001 Maywill LLC for $2 million. David M. Smith represented the buyer.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Millspring Commons Apartments LLC acquired the 16-acre The Laurel Park Shopping Center, located at Woodman and Hungary roads in Henrico, from JD Properties I LP for $1.5 million. Bruce Milam represented the buyer.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Millspring Commons Apartments LLC acquired the 16-acre The Laurel Park Shopping Center, located at Woodman and Hungary roads in Henrico, from JD Properties I LP for $1.5 million. Brian Glass represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Idlewood Shields LLC acquired the 840-square-foot retail building at 301 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Vincent Boatright for $205,500. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Karnskeep LLC purchased the 35,200-square-foot property at 305 Roxbury Industrial Center in Charles City County from MDT Investments LLC for $900,000. Wood Thornton and Jimmy Martin handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC acquired 1027, 1029, 1031, 1033, 1035, 1037, 1039 and 1041 N. Lombardy St. and a 1-acre parcel from Sylvia Place Properties LLC for $3.9 million. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- ROKA LLC purchased the 2,560-square-foot quad at 606 N. 32nd St. in Richmond from Chau Tuong Cao and Bich-Phuong T Cao for $418,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller, and Patrick Sullivan represented the buyer.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- River Run Dental leased 2,800 square feet at Winterfield Crossing Building 1D, Unit 4, in Chesterfield.
- Prime AE Group Inc. expanded and renewed 4,040 square feet at 9100 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Business Center 711 leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road in Richmond.
- Harvie Wealth Management Group LLC leased 2,118 square feet of office space at Scott’s View, 1400 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Wing Zone leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 8310 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Impak LLC subleased 1,740 square feet of retail space at 9410 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Leahy Consulting Services renewed its lease of 1,609 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Techno Labs renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 6,929 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way Suite 223 in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way Suite 169 in Chesterfield.
- The McCormick Paint Works renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of retail at 1185 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
- TPS Displays Richmond LLC renewed its lease of 2,352 square feet of office at 2421-D Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Sharps Compliance Inc. leased 4,880 square feet of office/warehouse at 5760 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
- Cox-Powell leased 500 square feet of office at 1011 E. Main St. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Terry Carroll Enterprises Inc. leased 4,300 square feet at 9315 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County.
- Primoris T&D Services LLC leased 34,800 square feet at 12195 Harley Club Drive in Hanover.
- Jumpology Virginia leased 17,451 square feet at 10087 Brook Road in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Royal Medical Transportation leased 2,205 square feet at 8139 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Brown & Greer subleased 16,750 square feet at 7501 Boulders View Drive in Richmond.
- Compass Counseling Services of Virginia leased 2,512 square feet at 10124 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Bernie 2020 Inc. leased 1,184 square feet at 424 N. Second St. in Richmond.
- Olde Management Group LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Richmond.
- SSVS Communications VA Inc. leased 700 square feet at 8428 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.