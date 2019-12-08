LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Lighting Professors leased 3,812 square feet at 1716 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Shockoe Commerce Group LLC leased 91,624 square feet at 1501 N. Washington St. in Petersburg.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Otterdale Pet Wellness Center leased 1,200 square feet in Cosby Village Shopping Center at 15930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Charnelle Smith leased 1,091 square feet at 10 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Remote Health Solutions LLC leased 2,011 square feet in Westchester Commons at 15721 WC Main St. in Chesterfield.
- The Serenity Room Salon and Spa renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet in Buford Shopping Center at 7830-7832 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- GoBrands leased 8,350 square feet of office/warehouse at 2511 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- RVA Cannabis LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 4500 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Branch Group Inc. leased 4,117 square feet at 4490 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 6,061 square feet at 165-167 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Lenscrafters leased 3,450 square feet of retail space in The Creeks at Virginia Centre at 9850 Brook Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:
- EBM Enterprises of VA LLC, doing business as The Row House, leased 2,000 square feet at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
