LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Six Sigma Realty Inc. leased 11,172 square feet at 4710 Puddle-dock Road in Prince George.
- Rowe, Rosen & Fitzhugh leased 1,672 square feet at 1001 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 1,512 square feet at 169 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
- Crystal Alvis leased 700 square feet at 6500 Harbor View Court in Chesterfield.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Sierra Pacific Mortgage Co. Inc. renewed 3,167 square feet at 4112 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- VIcom Corp. expanded and renewed 12,323 square feet at 1580 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg leased 16,711 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Commonwealth EMS LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Pinehill Plaza, 3333 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg leased 16,711 square feet of office space at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.
- Walgreen Co. renewed its lease of 5,820 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, 3813 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
- Foot Locker Retail Inc. leased 4,505 square feet of retail space at Regency Mall, 1420 N. Parham Road, in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- M&B Construction Co. leased 2,362 square feet of office/warehouse at 1729 Arlington Road in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Starbucks leased 2,490 square feet of retail space in Libbie Mill-Midtown at 2363 Roux St. in Henrico.
- Game City leased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
- Medical Transport Co. leased 2,115 square feet at 314 Exchange Alley in Petersburg.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- MAC Pizza & Wings LLC leased 1,416 square feet at Courthouse Place, 11524 Busy St., in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Leon Litz leased 948 square feet of office space at 9001 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Fast Auto Loans Inc. leased 6,525 square feet at 9012 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
SALES
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- HGF Properties LLC purchased a 2,664-square-foot office/industrial building on 7.585 acres at 11614 Busy St. in Chesterfield from Busy Street Properties LLC for $320,000. Bill Phillips represented the purchaser.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Lagos LLC bought 1 acre at 3209-3212 Mechanicsville Turnpike and at 3107-3109 Yeadon Road in Henrico from Michael Hamway, Trustee, for $159,300. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Liberty Homes VA Inc. purchased 2.73 acres at 5406 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from Gwendolyn Anise Steinbrecher, co-trustee, and Grover Gibson Barnett Jr., co-trustee, for $43,000. Robert Marshall and Rebecca Von Meister represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- The C.A. Harrison Companies purchased 15 acres with a 500,000-square-foot building (development of 275 apartments) at 1000 and 1100 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond from Charles J. Keck for $8.575 million. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.