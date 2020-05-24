LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Terry Carroll Enterprises Inc. leased 196 square feet at 9315 Pocahontas Trial in New Kent County.
- Caliber Home Loans Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 6500 Harbour View Court in Chesterfield.
- Ashland Hearing Center Inc. lased 1,229 square feet at 100 Arbor Oak in Hanover.
- Elite Chimney Services, doing business as Cougots, leased 3,450 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- EnviroScience Inc. leased 2,460 square feet at 1100 Athens Ave. in Henrico.
- City of Richmond leased 38,400 square feet at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.
- Trinity Renovations Inc. leased 4,911 square feet at 11500-900 W. Broad St. in Henrico
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Visible Proof Inc. leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 3335-3337 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Life Lessons Family Services LLC leased 7,032 square feet of office space at 3800 Meadowdale Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Rooted Hair Company LLC leased 4,104 square feet of retail space, expanding their space at Staples Mill Square at 9001 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Detective Coating LLC renewed its lease of 3,540 square feet of industrial space at 10910 Southlake Court in Chesterfield.
- Wyld & Company LLC leased 2,300 square feet of industrial space at 2516 Waco Street in Henrico.
- Moore Framing LLC renewed its lease of 2,250 square feet of industrial space at the CIP Building, 10901 Trade Road, in Chesterfield.
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases:
- Vegabones LLC leased 1,455 square feet of retail space at 2314 Jefferson Ave. in Richmond.
- The Branch Church leased 6,510 square feet of retail space at 123 Junction Drive in Hanover.
SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:
- Commonwealth Industrial Services leased 78,000 square feet of warehouse space at 3310 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- NMS Glen Allen LLC purchased 1.379 acres at 10085 Brook Road in Henrico from North Park Peripheral Associates LP for $350,000. Carl Blackwell and Eric Hammond represented the seller.
- Staples Mill Investments LLC purchased 12.7 acres at 10785 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Jean L. Willis for $480,000. Randy Cosby and Chris Jenkins represented the seller.
