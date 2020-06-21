LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Service Pros Installation Group Inc. leased 7,424 square feet at 5320 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Wells Fargo Home Mortgage renewed 2,742 square feet at 4021 Whittall Way in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Spirit Halloween leased 12,500 square feet in Broad Street Plaza at 9864-9900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Sparks Cab LLC leased 1,412 square feet in Premier Office Park at 302 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Balance Bicycle renewed its lease of 1,175 square feet at 904 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Fancy Nails renewed its lease of 1,125 square feet in Cloverleaf Shoppes at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- RVA Laboratory Services LLC, doing business as GENETWORx, leased a 10,800-square-foot warehouse at 1000 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Renewal Counseling & Consultation Services leased 600 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Greenstock Landscaping LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 2345 Lanier Road in Goochland.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Laurel Land LLC bought 3.5 acres at 8024 Hungary Road in Henrico from Laurel Lakes Associates LLC for $45,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- BCF Piping Inc. acquired a 14,200-square-foot office/warehouse at 1141-1145 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Gorman Properties LLC for $1.15 million. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
