LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Service Pros Installation Group Inc. leased 7,424 square feet at 5320 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Wells Fargo Home Mortgage renewed 2,742 square feet at 4021 Whittall Way in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Spirit Halloween leased 12,500 square feet in Broad Street Plaza at 9864-9900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Sparks Cab LLC leased 1,412 square feet in Premier Office Park at 302 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
  • Balance Bicycle renewed its lease of 1,175 square feet at 904 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Fancy Nails renewed its lease of 1,125 square feet in Cloverleaf Shoppes at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • RVA Laboratory Services LLC, doing business as GENETWORx, leased a 10,800-square-foot warehouse at 1000 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Renewal Counseling & Consultation Services leased 600 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
  • Greenstock Landscaping LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 2345 Lanier Road in Goochland.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Laurel Land LLC bought 3.5 acres at 8024 Hungary Road in Henrico from Laurel Lakes Associates LLC for $45,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • BCF Piping Inc. acquired a 14,200-square-foot office/warehouse at 1141-1145 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Gorman Properties LLC for $1.15 million. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • BCF Piping Inc. purchased a 14,200-square-foot office/warehouse at 1141-1145 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Gorman Properties LLC for $1.15 million. Bill Phillips represented the seller.

