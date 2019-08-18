LEASES
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Lolita’s leased 2,568 square feet at 2929 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Row House leased 2,240 square feet in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield.
- Carytown Bicycle Co. leased 2,000 square feet in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Janet L Borges renewed 861 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Belfor USA Group Inc. renewed 12,150 square feet at 2161 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
- Discount Tire leased 7,713 square feet at 7407R-7411 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Vogue Flowers renewed 2,000 square feet in Ashland Hanover Shopping Center at 203-259 Washington Highway in Ashland.
- International Rescue Committee Inc. leased 4,172 square feet of office space at Hamilton Place, 1301 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond.
- Penelope Inc. renewed 3,200 square feet at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- SBStewart Law leased 1,920 square feet of office space at 3-5 S. 12th St. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Marin Travelift Mid Atlantic LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11144 Progress Road in Hanover.
- Champs Auto Sport LLC leased 409 square feet at 500 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Rusty Bucket Antiques LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 4225 Richmond Tappahannock Highway in King William County.
- Bavarian Auto Sales LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 2465 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Counts Hallmark renewed 4,984 square feet at Chesterfield Meadows Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- It’s Chic Again renewed 3,600 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- RVA Eye Care Optometrists renewed 2,000 square feet in Virginia Center Marketplace in Henrico.
******
JLL reports the following leases:
- Premier Deep Run LLC leased 7,748 square feet at 3983 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
- WestDulles leased 13,055 square feet at 5639-5645 Corrugated Road in Henrico.
- Kidd and Co. Inc. leased 2,288 square feet at 5011 Brook Road in Henrico.
- GPT Properties Trust extended the lease for 164,153 square feet at 9960 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Technology International leased 5,000 square feet of office space at 1550 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Eastern Estates Realty LLC purchased the 2,092-square-foot building at 1718 E. Franklin St. in Richmond from 1718 E. Franklin St. LLC for $185,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- LWS Harbour Point Station LLC purchased 1.01 acres of surplus land at 13518 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Wells Fargo Bank for $850,000. The plan is to develop the property for a freestanding Aspen Dental, along with an additional 3,500 square feet of small shop space. The sale of the land did not include the adjacent Wells Fargo bank branch. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller, and David Machupa and Ed Kimple represented the purchaser and Aspen Dental.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Diana Silvo Dino purchased a 5,412-square-foot multifamily property at 2104-2106 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond from JBD Associates LLC for $900,000. Cheryl Hamm represented the buyer.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- 3601 Price Club Blvd Associates LLC, doing business as Dunkin’, bought a 2,508-square-foot former Wendy’s location at 3601 Price Club Blvd. in Chesterfield from Net Lease Funding 2005 LP for $865,000 for a next-generation Dunkin’ location to open by the end of the year. Nathan Shor and Andrew Thacker represented the buyer, and Loretta Cataldi of The Shopping Center Group represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Diana Silvio Dino acquired 5,412 square feet at 2104-2106 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond from JBD Associates LLC for $900,000. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
- Chesdin Storage LLC bought 312 self-storage units, or a 45,850-square-foot building, at 23150 Airpark Drive in Dinwiddie from Chesdin Self-Storage LLC for $2.1 million. Tom Rosman, Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
