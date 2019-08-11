76729760
LEASES

JLL reports the following leases:

  • TriMech Solutions renewed its lease for 14,986 square feet at 4461 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Colonial Downs Group LLC leased 3,887 square feet at 200 S. 10th St. in Richmond.
  • Dominion Outsourcing leased 6,978 square feet at 4224 Park Place Court in Henrico.
  • ZimaPack LLC leased 13,200 square feet at 2102 Pine Forest Drive in Colonial Heights.
  • OrthoVirginia leased 4,061 square feet at 13212 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • General Cigar Co. Inc. leased 12,172 square feet at 2100 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services leased 2,240 square feet at 7229 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • Appendix R Solutions Inc. leased 4,364 square feet at 4405 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Richmond Express Inc. extended the lease for 7,890 square feet at 1804 Dabney Road in Henrico.
  • Astyra Corp. extended the lease for 9,392 square feet at 411 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
  • Shaw Systems Associates LLC extended the lease for 17,261 square feet at 808 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Sandpiper Lodging leased 9,847 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • JF Fitness of North America LLC leased 2,386 square feet in The Spur at 1519 Summit Ave. in Richmond.
  • J.S. Held leased 2,377 square feet at 117 S. 14th St. in Richmond.
  • Family Preservation Services Inc. leased 2,311 square feet in Moorefield III at 804 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.

***

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Janet L. Borges renewed 861 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
  • Belfor USA Group Inc. renewed 12,150 square feet at 2161 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
  • Discount Tire leased 7,713 square feet at 7407R-7411 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Marine Travelift Mid-Atlantic LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11144 Progress Road in Hanover.
  • Champs Auto Sport LLC leased 409 square feet at 500 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Salon Del Sol leased 2,700 square feet at 14345 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
  • Accenture LLP leased 8,221 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

***

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Old Dominion Pediatrics leased of 2,645 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9323 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Scents of Serenity Organic Spa leased 3,859 square feet in West Broad Village III at 4001 Whittall Way in Henrico.

***

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • Regency Dance Academy leased 3,225 square feet in Quioccasin Station at 8968 Quioccasin Road in Henrico.
  • Burger King leased 2,800 square feet at Glenside & Broad Center in Henrico.
  • SinnerG Tattoo leased 2,294 square feet at 315 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Picaso International leased 1,969 square feet in the Park South Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.
  • Plantbar leased 1,500 square feet at 2100 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Eclectica Gallery LLC leased 1,000 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

***

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Technology International leased 5,000 square feet of office space at 1550 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan.

SALES

Sensei Development reports the following sale:

Blackfin Real Estate Investors and GMF Capital LLC of Arlington acquired seven multifamily buildings in Shockoe Bottom from joint ventures between Sensei Development and The Monument Companies for a total of $49.5 million. The seven buildings have a total of 300 residential units and 12,144 square feet of commercial space.

The buildings are: Bobber Flats (40 units), 2001 E. Franklin St.; Trolley Commons (37 units), 2010 E. Main St.; Firehouse Lofts (three units), 2016 E. Main St.; Engine Company (24 units), 2026 E. Main St.; Old Stone Row (96 units), 2005 E. Franklin St.; Terrace 202 (57 units), 202 N. 20th St.; and The Tracks at Shockoe Crossing (43 units), 17 S. 17th St.

Wink Ewing of ARA-Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Eastern Estates Realty LLC

purchased the 2,092-square-foot building at 1718 E. Franklin St. in Richmond from 1718 E. Franklin St. LLC for $185,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Polo Place Investments LLC purchased 2,023 square feet at 11301-B Polo Parkway in Chesterfield from MSK Properties LLC for $364,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
  • Polo Place Investments LLC

purchased 1,896 square feet at 11301-A Polo Parkway in Chesterfield from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $341,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.

