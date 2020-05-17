SALES
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Arthur Ashe Blvd. RE LLC purchased the 1.19 acre site at 3110 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond from NB Arlington LLC for $1.95 million. Marc Allocca handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- SKM LLC purchased 12.27 acres of land located along 12120 W. Broad St., adjacent to West Broad Marketplace, in Henrico from The Anne McGeorge Clements Family Limited Partnership for $5.85 million for future development. Mark E. Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Lonesome Dove Bell Creek LLC purchased a 8,100 square foot office condo at 7501 Right Flank Road in Hanover from 7501 Right Flank LLC for $2.1 million. Russell Wyatt and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Komo Inc. acquired the 4,030-square-foot building at 11152 Air Park Road in Hanover from Accu Associates for $596,180. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Aligned Clinical Educational Services PLC leased 766 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Bethany Christian Services of VA renewed 1,816 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Integrative Health leased 2,557 square feet of office space at 15521 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Dollar Tree Stores Inc. renewed its lease of 11,000 square feet at 4000 Glenside Drive in Henrico.
- KALU VA II leased 1,666 square feet of office space at the CIP Building, 10901 Trade Road, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- I Medical Equipment and Green River Medical leased 16,500 square feet of warehouse at 101 Carnation St. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Berger & Burrow Enterprises LLC leased 3,750 square feet at 2301 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Dawood Engineering Inc. leased 1,500 square feet at 2712 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 7112 Cosby Village Road in Chesterfield.
- Elliot Law Office leased 1,680 square feet at 8527 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Blue Raven Solar leased 2,305 square feet of office space in Fountain Park, at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
***
SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:
- Ryder Vehicle Sales leased 2.7 acres at 4400 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Nu Image Beauty Salon Inc. leased 912 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Unit L, in Henrico.
