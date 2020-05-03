SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Manchester OZ LLC purchased the 19,156-square-foot industrial building on 9.02 acres at 2400 Maury St. in Richmond from 2400 Maury St. LLC for $2.5 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer and seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- D1 Moving LLC purchased the 52,500-square-foot warehouse facility on 5.66 acres at 3215 Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Mitchell’s Formal Wear Inc. (and its parent company, Tailored Brands) for $2.2 million. D1 Moving and RCS Moving and Storage are tenants in the building. D1 Moving, founded in 2015, is utilizing the space to continue providing packing, long-term storage options, junk hauls, auction pickups, package receiving and delivery. Tom Vozenilek and Zach Roski handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
- TATBW LLC purchased a 0.91-acre site at 2624 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from CSJ Holdings LLC for $365,000. John Carpin handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Williamsburg Beds LLC purchased the 26,190-square-foot building at 5611 Pride Road in Richmond from Southside Improvements Inc. for $950,000. Ben Bruni, Colton Konvicka and Carl Blackwell represented both the buyer and the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Idlewood Shields LLC acquired the 840-square-foot retail building at 301 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Vincent Boatright for $205,500. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- MasTec North America Inc. leased 19,156 square feet in Richmond.
- RKKCC LLC leased 4,224 square feet at 14360 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
***
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Hackney Real Estate Partners renewed 4,790 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- Bermuda Distribution & Trucking Inc. subleased 52,983 square feet at 7508-7512 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Eagle Fire Inc. renewed 20,550 square feet at 7451-7463 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The Motley Law Firm PLC leased 2,150 square feet of office at the Koger Building, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, in Henrico.
- Tropical Smoothie renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet at Westchester Commons, 15786 WC Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Mainsail Wealth Advisors LLC leased 1,360 square feet in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at Rowe Plaza, 4510 Cox Road, Henrico.
- Nexports leased 42,480 square feet of industrial space at Falling Creek Warehouse, 2200-2226 Station Road, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- I Medical Equipment and Green River Medical leased 16,500 square feet of warehouse at 101 Carnation St. in Richmond.
- Tri-Dim Filter Corp. leased 96,117 square feet of warehouse at 2700 Distribution Drive in Henrico.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Alicia Seay & Darryl Arrington leased 750 square feet at 414 N. Second St. in Richmond.
- Maya Mart LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 8430 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
