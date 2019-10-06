LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Novo Health Services LLC leased 27,000 square feet at 4289 Carolina Ave in Henrico.
- Charred leased 3,980 square feet at 13501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Maymont Foundation leased 2,400 square feet at 2942 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Sara Campbell Ltd. renewed its lease of 2,100 square feet at 306 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
- Quench USA Inc. leased 1,875 square feet at 8558 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
- Fable LLC leased 1,382 square feet in the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Approved Cash Advance leased 1,200 square feet in South Crater Square at 3330 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- Lennox National Accounts Services LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11034 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- FirstStreet for Boomers and Beyond Inc. renewed its lease of 48,743 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Walthall, Building A, at 1980-1998 Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield.
- Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc. leased 15,200 square feet of industrial space at 8444 Old Richfood Road in Hanover.
- Crossfit Addict LLC leased a total of 6,000 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside at 7101 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Sorvino LLC leased 5,044 square feet of office space at 4106 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- Commonwealth Counseling Associates Inc. leased 4,293 square feet of office space at the Fairfax Building at 10710 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- CoverSafe Automatic Pool Covers leased 2,125 square feet of office/warehouse at 11159 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- Nsane Grip leased 2,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 2410 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- QCS Acquisitions Corp leased 6,000 square feet at 2409 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
- InMotion Physical Therapy LLC leased 3,049 SF at 3001 Hungary Springs Road in Henrico.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Legacy Hospice leased 2,657 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Richmond Hearing Doctors leased 2,688 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- VeoRide leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 211 N 18th St. in Richmond.
- Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of NC leased 2,530 square feet of office space in the Waterfront Plaza at 4401 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
- Domoishi leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in the Shops at the Arboretum at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- World Mission Agency Inc. and Winners’ Chapel International Maryland USA leased 2,125 square feet at 10805 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Enterprises LLC, doing business as Club Pilates, leased 1,692 square feet at 7325 Hancock Village Drive in Chesterfield.
******
One South Commercial reports the following leases:
- Jsquared Interior Staging and Design LLC leased 3,240 square feet at 1908 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Early Autism Services leased 6,725 square feet at 4906 Cutshaw Ave., Suite 200, in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Union 10000 Hull Street LLC purchased 0.66 acre property at 9930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Sarah Phuong Tran for $288,000. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- DT Family LLC purchased 1.79 acres at 7501 Offshore Drive in Chesterfield from S&B Development Co. for $800,000 and plans to build a Taekwondo teaching facility to be operated by Dynamic Taekwondo. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- TDZ Properties LLC purchased 1.9 acres at 2001 Anniston St. in Richmond from Anniston Apartments LLC for $220,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
- Brook Villas LLC purchased 6 acres at 8000 Brook Road in Henrico from St. Josephs Villa for $410,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Nahill LLC purchased a 4,230-square-foot office building at 314 Exchange Alley in Petersburg from Gilery W. and Carolyn Entzminger for $280,000. John Madures represented the buyer in the transaction.
- Hook Properties LLC purchased a 3,000-square-foot warehouse at 3000 W. Clay St. in Richmond from Three Thousand West Clay Street LLC for $750,000. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer in the transaction.
******
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- 814 Acquisitions LLC purchased the 2.7 acre site at 15100 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Swift Creek Virginia Inc for $600,000. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
- 814 Acquisitions LLC purchased the 22.8 acre site at 14717 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $30,000. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- BMS Partners LLC bought a 6,000-square-foot office building and lot at 2500 and 2510 Professional Road in Chesterfield from Core Point Properties LLC for $580,000. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
- Three Thousand West Clay Street LLC bought 2.78 acres at 5010 W. Broad St., 5004 W. Marshall St., 5006 W. Marshall St., 5015 W. Clay St., and 5005 W. Clay St. in Richmond from Blanton E Tate Jr. for $1 million. Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
Virginia Natural Gas Inc. bought 9.66 acres along the intersection of Interstate 64 and Route 106 in New Kent from Theatre Square LC for $627,600. Clint Greene represented the seller.
******
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
- Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.